BPH vs WEF The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire match in Edgbaston

Two sides Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire are all set to lock horns in the 23rd match of the tournament on Monday.

Birmingham Phoenix have since the start of the tournament not lost a single game at their fortress. They defeated Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets and have placed themselves at the 5th spot with 6 points.

As for Welsh Fire, they will look to turn the tables as they had got off to a great start by winning their first two matches. However, they lost their next 3 matches and are currently at the 7th spot in the standings with 4 points.

Dream11 Prediction – Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire – The Hundred Men's competition 23rd match in Edgbaston

Wicketkeepers: Chris Benjamin

Batters: Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Adam Milne, David Payne, Qais Ahmad

BPH vs WEF Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton (wk), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, Jimmy Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes, David Payne

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire My Dream11 Playing XI

Chris Benjamin, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips (VC), Finn Allen, Leus du Plooy, Jimmy Neesham, Moeen Ali (C), Liam Livingstone, Adam Milne, David Payne, Qais Ahmad

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday, August 9. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin(w), Benny Howell, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, Adam Hose, Dillon Pennington, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Cooke

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton(w), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett(c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes, David Payne, Joshua Cobb, Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley, Jake Ball, David Lloyd