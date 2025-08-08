BPH vs TRT Dream11 Predictions, The Hundred 2025: Best fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match

Ahead of Match No. 4 of the ongoing The Hundred 2025, it is highly recommended that you check out the best picks for the fantasy Playing XI of the Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets match.

In the 4th match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025, Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will be locking horns with Trent Rockets (TRT) at the iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham. This will be the first match for both teams in the current season of The Hundred. In the previous edition, BPH won six out of 8 matches and finished 2nd in the Points Table. On the other hand, TRT won just 4 matches out of 8 and ended the season in 5th position. Talking about their skippers, BPH is led by Liam Livingstone this season, whereas David Willey is the captain of TRT.

On the overseas players front, BPH has Trent Boult, Adam Milne, and Tim Southee in the squad, whereas TRT has Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, and Lockie Ferguson in their team this season. However, Linde won't be available for the first two matches of the Rockets as he is a part of the Proteas squad in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

BPH vs TRT: Squads

Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone (C), Joe Clarke (WK), Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, and Louis Kimber

Trent Rockets - David Willey (C), Tom Banton (WK), Tom Alsop, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Marcus Stoinis, Max Holden, David Willey(c), George Linde, Adam Hose, Sam James Cook, Lockie Ferguson, Rehan Ahmed, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, and Dillon Pennington

BPH vs TRT: Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Ben Duckett (VC), Tom Banton

Batters - Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell

All-Rounders - Marcus Stoinis, David Willey, Rehan Ahmed

Bowlers - Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (C), Tim Southee, Adam Milne,