BPH vs SOB The Hundred Men's 2021 Final Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave

The last time these two teams faced off each other, Southern Brave won in a thriller as Chris Jordan helped his side chased down the 152-run target with just three balls to spare. However, since then Birmingham Phoenix have become a marauder of a team destroying their opponents left, right and centre for fun.

With Moeen Ali set to come back, the final of The Hundred men's competition will depend upon the Phoenix batsmen vs Brave bowlers, as the latter dismantled Trent Rockets for just 96 runs in the Eliminator and would want a final push from their bowlers to keep a strong Phoenix batting line-up in check.

BPH vs SOB Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: David Bedingham, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali(c) Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin(w), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock, Will Smeed, Paul Stirling, James Vince, Liam Livingstone(c), Moeen Ali, Benny Howell(vc), Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, George Garton, Tymal Mills

Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London on Saturday, August 21. The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Chris Benjamin(w), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, David Bedingham, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Cooke, Chris Woakes, Tom Helm

Southern Brave: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock(w), James Vince(c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Delray Rawlins, Danny Briggs, Archie Lenham