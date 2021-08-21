BPH vs SOB The Hundred Men's 2021 Final Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave
BPH vs SOB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for The Hundred Men's final, Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave.
Birmingham Phoenix will take on Southern Brave in the final of The Hundred men's competition | Photo: The Hundred
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
The last time these two teams faced off each other, Southern Brave won in a thriller as Chris Jordan helped his side chased down the 152-run target with just three balls to spare. However, since then Birmingham Phoenix have become a marauder of a team destroying their opponents left, right and centre for fun.
With Moeen Ali set to come back, the final of The Hundred men's competition will depend upon the Phoenix batsmen vs Brave bowlers, as the latter dismantled Trent Rockets for just 96 runs in the Eliminator and would want a final push from their bowlers to keep a strong Phoenix batting line-up in check.
Dream11 Prediction – Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave – The Hundred Men's competition Final in London
BPH vs SOB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock
Batters: Will Smeed, Paul Stirling, James Vince
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Benny Howell
Bowlers: Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, George Garton, Tymal Mills
BPH vs SOB Probable Playing XIs
Birmingham Phoenix: David Bedingham, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali(c) Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin(w), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir
Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave My Dream11 Playing XI
Quinton de Kock, Will Smeed, Paul Stirling, James Vince, Liam Livingstone(c), Moeen Ali, Benny Howell(vc), Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, George Garton, Tymal Mills
Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave Match Details
The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London on Saturday, August 21. The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Chris Benjamin(w), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, David Bedingham, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Cooke, Chris Woakes, Tom Helm
Southern Brave: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock(w), James Vince(c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Delray Rawlins, Danny Briggs, Archie Lenham