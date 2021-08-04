BPH vs OVI The Hundred Men's Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match

Match No 18 in The Hundred men's competition takes place between the two sides, which are peaking at the right time since half of the tournament is over and the fight for the top three is going to heat up now. Birmingham Phoenix after winning the first game of their campaign lost their next two games but a splendid performance from their batsmen gave them their second win and with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali coming in the form is just the right kind of momentum they needed.

On the other hand, Sam Billings-led Oval Invincibles too have had a similar run as they won their first and the previous game and lost one in between while on was washed out. With a bowling line-up of international experience and the solidity of Jason Roy, Billings and flamboyance of Sunil Narine and Will Jacks, the Oval side has started to look like top contenders and will be looking to extend their winning run against the Phoenix.

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Chris Benjamin

Batters: Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Saqib Mahmood

Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin (wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Jordan Clark, Sam Billings (c & wk), Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood

Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Finn Allen, Sam Billings(vc), Chris Benjamin, Liam Livingstone, Tom Curran(c), Moeen Ali, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Saqib Mahmood

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 PM IST and will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday, August 4. The match will be live streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin(w), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, Adam Hose, Dillon Pennington, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Cooke

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings(w/c), Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Nathan Sowter, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jordan Cox, Brandon Glover, Alex Blake