CRICKET

BPH vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match

Ahead of Match No. 10 of The Hundred 2025, take a look at our best picks for the fantasy Playing XI for the game, which is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston. It's Liam Livingstone's team vs Sam Billings-led side.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

BPH vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 team: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI of Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles match
BPH vs OVI, The Hundred 2025, Match No. 10 will be played at Edgbaston

The Hundred 2025 is getting exciting with each game, and now it is the Match No. 10 between Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) vs Oval Invicibles (OVI), scheduled to be played at the iconic Edgbaston. On one hand, BPH have lost both of their games so far and are sitting at the 7th spot in the Points Table. On the other hand, OVI are at the top of the table after clinching both of their initial games.

In its previous game, Birmingham Phoenix lost to Southern Brave by 7 wickets after scoring just 106 runs on board. Oval Invincibles, on the other hand, crushed Manchester Originals in their last game by 9 wickets, with star bowler Rashid Khan winning the Player of the Match award. 

Ahead of the high-voltage game between BPH vs OVI, let us take a look at the best fantasy Playing XI team for online gaming. However, we advise you to play such online games responsibly, as they can be financially risky and addictive.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles: Possible Playing XI

Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone (C), Joe Clarke (WK), Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Aneurin Donald, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

 

Oval Invincibles - Sam Billings (C/WK), Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, and Jason Behrendorff.

 

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Ben Duckett (C), Sam Billings

Batters - Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks

All-Rounders - Sam Curran (VC), Tom Curran

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne

