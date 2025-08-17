BPH vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit match

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside
CRICKET
Take a look at the best-predicted fantasy Playing XI for Match No. 18 between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirits, scheduled to be played at iconic Edgbaston.
Match No. 18 of The Hundred 2025 is set to be played between Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and London Spirits (LNS) at Edgbaston. Both teams have so far played four matches each, wherein LNS have won two and are sitting in the 5th spot in the Points Table, whereas BPH managed to clinch just one game and are at the bottom in the charts. Talking about their head-to-head records, Birmingham Phoenix have won all four games against London Spirits since 2021.
Ahead of the match, take a look at our best predicted fantasy Playing XI, and possible team for online gaming.
Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone (C), Joe Clarke (WK), Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, and Louis Kimber.
London Spirits - Kane Williamson (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings, Jamie Overton, David Warner, Luke Wood, Ashton Turner, Jafer Chohan, and Wayne Madsen
Wicketkeepers - Jamie Smith, Joe Clarke
Batters - Ben Duckett, David Warner (C), Kane Williamson
All-Rounders - Liam Livingstone (VC), Jamie Overton, Benny Howell
Bowlers - Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Daniel Worrall