CRICKET

Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws

This firm stance follows the cancellation of the two teams' group stage encounter earlier in the tournament, where several Indian players, including stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, had refused to participate.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws

EaseMyTrip, a major sponsor of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-final match between the Indian and Pakistani champions, has publicly withdrawn its association with the match, sparking new controversy. This development raises serious concerns about whether India's cricketing greats will boycott their bitter rivals once more and casts a long shadow over the game.

EaseMyTrip's co-founder, Nishant Pitti, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating unequivocally, "We applaud @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always," he wrote on X.

This firm stance follows the cancellation of the two teams' group stage encounter earlier in the tournament, where several Indian players, including stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, had refused to participate. The previous boycott was prompted by geopolitical tensions and public sentiment following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his patriotic stance, has already made it clear that his position remains unchanged. In a video statement, he reaffirmed, "I didn't play earlier, [and I] still won't play now" if India faces Pakistan in the semi-finals. This strong declaration from a prominent figure suggests a united front among the Indian contingent, echoing their previous decision.

The WCL organisers now face a significant dilemma. While they had previously cancelled the group stage match, this semi-final is a knockout fixture with direct implications for the tournament's final. Forfeiting the match would mean India Champions are automatically eliminated, a major blow to the tournament's prestige and financial viability given the immense viewership an India-Pakistan encounter guarantees. The withdrawal of a key sponsor further complicates matters, highlighting the financial repercussions of such decisions.

The cricket community is eagerly awaiting the outcome of this scenario. Will the "nation first" mentality win out and the India Champions boycott again, giving Pakistan a landslide victory, or will the WCL manage to walk this delicate political and athletic tightrope? Beyond the realm of sports, the response will surely influence the WCL 2025 story.

Also read| Why India agreed to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Report reveals shocking reason

