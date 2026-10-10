'Bowlers did not execute’: Sunil Gavaskar lashes out after West Indies shock India in high-scoring 2nd T20I

Sunil Gavaskar expresses his disappointment with India's bowling after West Indies pull off a stunning victory in a high-scoring second T20I. The former India captain highlights the lack of execution from the bowlers as the visitors dominate the contest and expose India's weaknesses in the format.

You don’t see T20 matches with over 500 runs every day. West Indies pulled off a record chase hunting down 250 against India with nine balls left. Sanju Samson played a big part in India getting to 249/5 in 20 overs. But honestly, that was just the beginning. Shai Hope hammered out the second-fastest T20I century for West Indies and made the chase look easy.

Now, it raises a tougher question: What about the bowlers? Dew definitely had an impact in Ranchi and West Indies took full advantage batting second. Even so, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar thinks the bowlers could’ve done more.

"I thought India would score around 235-240 after a couple of quiet overs. India got nine runs more. So, clearly, the batters are not to be blamed. I don't think they fell short. It is quite clear the bowlers did not bowl the way they should have. In fact, it would be interesting if one were to ask the bowling coach what he was expecting from these bowlers and whether they did it or not," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Here’s a look at the highest match aggregates in men’s T20Is:

517 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2009

501 - India vs West Indies, Ranchi, 2026

499 - India vs England, Mumbai, T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

496 - India vs New Zealand, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026

489 - West Indies vs India, Lauderhill, 2016

Joining that panel, Varun Aaron had his own take. He said India should've kept going with pace after West Indies lost two wickets in the first over. Instead, India brought in Axar Patel too early, and he ended up giving away 16 runs in his first over.

"Giving Axar Patel the fourth over in the Powerplay was absolutely unnecessary because you have two middle-order batters, Shai Hope and Rovman Powell, who are very shaky against the new ball. You should have bowled four overs with pace," Aaron said.

India’s captain, Shreyas Iyer, weighed in saying it’s almost impossible to know what a par score is when dew is such a major factor—especially after West Indies managed to chase 249 with two overs still left.

West Indies rode on Shai Hope’s blistering 45-ball century and Sherfane Rutherford’s rapid-fire 84 off just 37 balls to snatch a six-wicket win, pulling off what’s now the second-highest successful run chase in men’s T20I history.

"Honestly speaking, you cannot put a number to it because when the dew factor comes in, it plays a massive role. And even 249 was chased down with two overs to spare. So, you cannot give a number or probably anticipate that, okay, this is the number we would be trying to score," Iyer said after the match.

Also read| Another shake-up at CSK! Long-time batting coach Michael Hussey departs ahead of IPL 2027