Bowlers and heart-stopping finale salvage rain-hit World Cup

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Cyclone Biparjoy to become 'very severe cyclonic storm,' IMD issues alert for these states

DNA : How can public exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeCricket

explainer

Bowlers and heart-stopping finale salvage rain-hit World Cup

Sunday's heart-stopping finale was the proverbial icing on the cake at this year's World Cup.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 01:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A tournament that appeared predictable and at the mercy of the rain god in its first half got a fresh lease of life in the second and Sunday's heart-stopping finale was the proverbial icing on the cake at this year's World Cup.

A wet World Cup seemed on the cards after a record four matches were either abandoned or called off with the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) drawing flak for no reserve day provision for the group games.

"We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day, when actually this tournament is a long tournament?" asked an amused Steve Rhodes, who has since been sacked as Bangladesh coach.

The knockout stage was also played under rain threat.

New Zealand's semi-final match against India spilled over to reserve day and morning drizzle delayed the start of Sunday's final by 15 minutes.

Sri Lanka did a massive favour to the organisers by shocking eventual champions England in the group stage to throw open the race to the semi-finals just when it was getting predictable.

Eoin Morgan's men thumped India and New Zealand to revive their campaign which culminated with their maiden 50-overs World Cup title.

South Africa crashed out early but stunned Australia on their way out to upset semi-final matchups.

The turgid nature of the pitches used in the tournament drew criticism even though many felt it provided the much needed balance between ball and bat.

New Zealand especially showed how to defend small totals with their disciplined bowling complemented by sharp fielding.

"Sorry, but pitches have been garbage this tournament," former England player Mark Butcher said.

Butcher was only articulating the feeling of many who expected high-scoring games, including batsmen who playfully talked about breaching the 500-mark.

In the end, England's 397-6 against Afghanistan in Manchester proved the tournament's highest total.

Eoin Morgan batted like a man possessed in that match, belting 17 of his side's 25 sixes in a breathtaking display of batting pyrotechnics.

Among fellow batsmen, Rohit Sharma smashed a record five centuries in a World Cup before the law of average caught up with the India opener in the semi-finals.

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite's stunning century nearly snatched a victory against New Zealand while Shakib Al Hasan lit up the tournament with his all-round brilliance.

Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga conjured a bowling masterclass to stun England in his final World Cup, while West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Shoaib Malik failed to make any impact.

India's Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Trent Boult registered hat-tricks though they would find little solace in it after their teams' failure to lift the cup.

All's well that ends well and the organisers could not have imagined a better culmination of six weeks of largely mediocre cricket.

The match began with Chris Woakes starting with a wide and ended with Martin Guptill being run out at the end of a nerve-wracking Super Over as England clinched the World Cup on boundary countback.

In between, umpteen dramas unfolded with Ben Stokes, whose batting heroics earned him player-of-the-match award, featuring in quite a few of them.

The final was broadcast free-to-air, while the group stage and the semi-finals shattered audience records.

"We are absolutely delighted that the World Cup 2019 has become one of the most watched sporting events in the world across TV and digital platforms," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement ahead of the final.

"These quite extraordinary numbers demonstrate how viewership habits are changing and the smart way cricket has adapted to deliver what fans today expect." 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

This actress was forced into prostitution, lost all her money, died in pain, had worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE