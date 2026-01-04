'Bowler with more than 400 wickets...': Ex-India star questions selectors over Mohammed Shami's snub for IND vs NZ ODIs

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the selectors over Mohammed Shami’s omission, arguing that a bowler who has already bowled 200 overs has proven his fitness. Pathan said strong IPL performances can force a recall, insisting Shami’s doors should not be closed.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan raised concerns about the selectors' decision to exclude Mohammed Shami from the Indian squad, while also expressing that a comeback is still within reach. Shami has once again been left out of the Indian team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, commencing on January 11. The fast bowler has not represented India since their triumphant 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Pathan is confident that Shami possesses the ability to make a return to the national side.

“The biggest talking point is Mohammed Shami. What is his future? He’s not someone who came yesterday, played a few matches and left. He has taken 450–500 international wickets, which is a huge number. If you have taken more than 400 wickets and then you get dropped and questions are raised about your fitness — that happens with everyone. As long as you play cricket, you have to keep proving yourself,” said Pathan on his YouTube channel.

Pathan emphasized that for Shami to regain his place in contention, he must give his utmost effort during the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL 2026) season.

“But Shami has already bowled 200 overs. After bowling 200 overs, if fitness is the question, then fitness has already been shown. What more improvement is needed, only the selection committee knows what they are thinking. If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc. I would take the new ball and perform at such a level. Domestic cricket performances are discussed, but when the IPL comes and you show your old rhythm and fitness, then no one can ignore you. The whole world watches the IPL. If you perform there, you make your place in the squad again. I believe his doors should not be closed,” he added.

Since his exclusion from the national team, Shami has been diligently working in domestic cricket. Throughout the current season, the speedster has bowled over 200 overs in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), amassing 47 wickets.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, Shami stands as Bengal's leading wicket-taker, having claimed 15 wickets in seven innings with an economy rate of 8.90 and an average of 14.93. After the VHT, Shami will continue with the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season before heading to the IPL, where he will represent the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who acquired him for Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

India's ODI Squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

