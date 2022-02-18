Bought by CSK for Rs 1.5 crore, Rajvardhan Hangargekar accused of age fudging: Reports

Star of India's U-19 World Cup campaign, Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been accused of committing age fudging by Omprakash Bakoria, the commissioner of the Sports and Youth Department, Maharashtra.

As per multiple reports, the IAS officer has also written a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the matter, wherein he has reportedly attached evidence against Hangargekar.

This comes after the youngster was roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, for a price of INR 1.5 crore.

According to Marathi publication Saamana, the real age of Hangargekar is 21. When taking readmission in Terna Public School in 8th standard, Hangargekar's birthdate was changed from January 10, 2001, to November 10, 2002, which made him eligible to play in the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup 2022.

The publication further reports that Bakoria, in his letter to BCCI, as evidence against Hangargekar, has sent the confirmation of Dharashiv Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Gupta, regarding the change in birthdate of CSK's new recruit.

For the unversed, Hangargekar played six matches at the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup, wherein he registered five scalps, and helped India win their fifth World Cup title.

Owing to his performances, the youngster was also lauded by Ravichandran Ashwin, who had stated that Hangargekar would definitely be 'looked at' in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and so it proved to be.

Hangargekar hails from a small town in Maharashtra's Marathwada, and was an off-spinner by trade, before making the switch to pace bowling. The move proved to work wonders for him, and in 2016, the youngster was selected in Maharashtra's Under-16 squad for Vijay Merchant Trophy, after which he never looked back.