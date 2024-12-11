In the recent India vs Australia 2nd Test, senior Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli collectively scored a total of 27 runs in four innings.

Discussions have heated up in recent months regarding the recent form of India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The players have had a big problem with their inconsistency and getting out for low scores. Even though Kohli managed to hit a century under best batting conditions in the first Test match against Australia in Perth, the two failed to perform again in the second Test in Adelaide with the entire Indian team losing.

Video footage of Sharma and Kohli ahead of the third Test reveals very little self belief from fans. In the second Test, the two managed to score only 27 runs in four innings. Kohli scored 7 and 11, while Sharma only scored 3 and 6 in his two innings.

KL Rahul, who has performed well as an opener, has replaced sharma on the opening role but sharma has not been able to find his feet batting at no.6.

It is indeed disheartening to see that even though in the training video they were trying new techniques, it hasn’t done much in increasing the fan’s expectations.

Both will not play on field when it matters most December 10, 2024

Kohli is still playing the ones that should be left out. — Raj(@rajgrad) December 11, 2024

Both shows Only action but no reaction on field — Gowtham (@GauthamAbi1) December 10, 2024

Ek se anadr ati kheli nhi jati dusre se bahar jati chori — Nice hooman (@the_parth01) December 10, 2024

In the four innings played in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far, India has managed to score a total of 200 runs in three innings, and in the other match, a test at Adelaide on December 6 to 10, India was utterly defeated.

With the poor forms of Kohli and Rohit, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy lower down the order, have had to do most of the heavylifting and pressure as well.

This position would move KL Rahul to the middle order with whispers of sending Rohit back to open the batten in the innings before the third test in Brisbane.

