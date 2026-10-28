FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-Home Air Protection to Urban Households

The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-H

A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Deep

A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Dee

Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Years

Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Ye

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Boss catches employees watching SA vs AUS Test live at work; their hilarious escape goes viral

Two employees were caught watching the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test during office hours, leading to a hilarious escape attempt that has gone viral on social media. The funny incident has grabbed cricket fans’ attention, showing how cricket fever can take over even in the workplace.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Boss catches employees watching SA vs AUS Test live at work; their hilarious escape goes viral
Image: X/Screengrab
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, the third Test between South Africa and Australia delivered an amusing off-field spectacle when two office workers were comically caught streaming the match live from their workstations. 

The moment became an instant social media sensation, with cricket enthusiasts relating to the workers' frantic scramble to appear productive after spotting themselves on the stadium's massive display screen.

This entertaining incident occurred on Tuesday, October 27, marking the opening day of the series' third and concluding Test. Positioned with a prime vantage point overlooking the legendary Newlands venue, the pair seemed to be savoring an excellent view of the game from their desks. Yet their discreet cricket viewing strategy backfired spectacularly when broadcast cameras zeroed in on them.

Two office workers spotted enjoying live cricket during work hours

The amusing scene unfolded as the workers caught themselves displayed on the stadium's enormous replay monitor. Upon recognizing that their cricket enthusiasm had been revealed to thousands of fans in attendance, both immediately swiveled their seats toward their computer monitors and feigned deep concentration on their professional responsibilities. Their instantaneous shift in demeanor amplified the comedy, as they endeavored to persuade onlookers that they'd been diligently handling work matters the entire time.

While office workers captured everyone's attention away from the action, South Africa and Australia locked horns in a thrilling series-deciding encounter. Electing to bat, South Africa were dismissed for 329 across 82.3 overs. Marques Ackerman's 95 and Aiden Markram's 78 formed the backbone of the innings, complemented by David Bedingham's 50 and Marco Jansen's 52, which collectively helped the home side establish a formidable total. 

Australia's Mitchell Starc orchestrated a devastating bowling performance, claiming an outstanding six-wicket haul with a final tally of 6/72. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the third Test loomed as a captivating showdown, all while the two office workers continued to inject unexpected entertainment into the cricket experience for delighted fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-Home Air Protection to Urban Households
The Safe Air Company Launches in Delhi NCR with Safe Air Haven, Bringing Whole-H
A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Deep
A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Dee
Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Years
Tincy Mathew's 12.64-Metre Jump Held India's Youth Triple Jump Record for Two Ye
Has government ordered takedown of thousands of critical Instagram posts? This is what CJP leader Abhijit Dipke has said
Has government ordered takedown of thousands of critical Instagram posts? ,
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How to apply, fee details and key instructions
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How to apply, fee details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement