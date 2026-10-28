Boss catches employees watching SA vs AUS Test live at work; their hilarious escape goes viral

Two employees were caught watching the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test during office hours, leading to a hilarious escape attempt that has gone viral on social media. The funny incident has grabbed cricket fans’ attention, showing how cricket fever can take over even in the workplace.

At Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, the third Test between South Africa and Australia delivered an amusing off-field spectacle when two office workers were comically caught streaming the match live from their workstations.

The moment became an instant social media sensation, with cricket enthusiasts relating to the workers' frantic scramble to appear productive after spotting themselves on the stadium's massive display screen.

This entertaining incident occurred on Tuesday, October 27, marking the opening day of the series' third and concluding Test. Positioned with a prime vantage point overlooking the legendary Newlands venue, the pair seemed to be savoring an excellent view of the game from their desks. Yet their discreet cricket viewing strategy backfired spectacularly when broadcast cameras zeroed in on them.

Two office workers spotted enjoying live cricket during work hours

The amusing scene unfolded as the workers caught themselves displayed on the stadium's enormous replay monitor. Upon recognizing that their cricket enthusiasm had been revealed to thousands of fans in attendance, both immediately swiveled their seats toward their computer monitors and feigned deep concentration on their professional responsibilities. Their instantaneous shift in demeanor amplified the comedy, as they endeavored to persuade onlookers that they'd been diligently handling work matters the entire time.

Caught red-handed #SAvAUS https://t.co/7nc8z4ZH4S — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2026

While office workers captured everyone's attention away from the action, South Africa and Australia locked horns in a thrilling series-deciding encounter. Electing to bat, South Africa were dismissed for 329 across 82.3 overs. Marques Ackerman's 95 and Aiden Markram's 78 formed the backbone of the innings, complemented by David Bedingham's 50 and Marco Jansen's 52, which collectively helped the home side establish a formidable total.

Australia's Mitchell Starc orchestrated a devastating bowling performance, claiming an outstanding six-wicket haul with a final tally of 6/72. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the third Test loomed as a captivating showdown, all while the two office workers continued to inject unexpected entertainment into the cricket experience for delighted fans.