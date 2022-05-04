Boria Majumdar banned by BCCI for 2 years after threatening Wriddhiman Saha

Boria Majumdar has been banned by BCCI for 2 years, for threatening Wriddhiman Saha

Boria Majumdar has been banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a period of two years after the three-member committee set up by BCCI found him guilty of threatening Wriddhiman Saha.

Majumdar had threatened Saha after the latter denied doing an interview with him, following which the scribe came up with some harsh words for the veteran wicket-keeper batter, who then shared the screenshot of the chat with the journalist, after which the matter came out in public.

There was a huge furore as any former cricketers even urged Saha to come out and name the person in public, and the BCCI had responded by forming a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

"We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him," a top BCCI official earlier quoted, according to a report by Indian Express.

