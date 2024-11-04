The significance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has heightened following India's recent series defeat.

The uncertainty surrounding Rohit Sharma's availability for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy's first Test in Perth has disrupted India's preparations.

Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has alluded to personal issues as a potential reason for his absence. While he remains hopeful about participating, he has acknowledged that his presence in Australia is not guaranteed, especially after a recent defeat to New Zealand.

“Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed," Rohit said when asked about his availability for Test series opener in Australia.

If Sharma is unable to join the team for the series opener on November 22, the responsibility of leading the team will fall to vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. Abhimanyu Easwaran is expected to step in as Sharma's replacement. This development comes at a crucial juncture for the Indian team, which is seeking to recover from a disappointing 0-3 series loss at home to New Zealand.

The significance of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has heightened following India's recent series defeat. Both India and Australia are determined to secure a victory in the upcoming five-match Test series to enhance their standings and potentially qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final once again.

Following the series opener in Perth, India is set to compete in the second Test in Adelaide from December 6 to 10. The subsequent three matches are scheduled to be held in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively.

India has emerged victorious in the last four editions of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with two of those wins achieved on Australian soil.

After suffering three consecutive losses against the Black Caps on home turf, India has now dropped to the No. 2 position in the WTC 2023-25 points table. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, will secure their spot in the WTC final next year if they can triumph over the Baggy Greens in four out of the upcoming five matches.

