India's captain, Rohit Sharma, will not be participating in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between Australia and India in Perth, which is set to begin on Friday. Sharma has communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India that he requires additional time with his wife following the recent birth of their second child. In his absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the team's vice-captain, will assume the role of captain. Sharma is expected to return for the second match, a pink-ball Test scheduled to commence in Adelaide on December 6.

Due to Sharma's unavailability, the selectors have instructed Devdutt Paddikal, who was on tour with the India A squad, to remain in Australia. Paddikal will be included in the 18-member squad as a replacement for Sharma in the first Test match at the Opus Stadium in Perth.

“We were hoping that he (Rohit) will travel but he has informed the BCCI that he can’t go now as he needs some more time. He will be flying to Australia for the pink-ball Test match, the second match, in Adelaide. There is a nine-day gap between the first and second Test matches, so Rohit will be able to be there on time,” a BCCI official confirmed.

The senior selection committee had high hopes for Rohit, the captain, to travel to Australia for the first Test of what promises to be a challenging summer with matches in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. Following a disappointing 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, the upcoming Test tour of Australia will serve as a crucial test for the team, which is currently struggling with poor form and collective batting failures.

India's batting line-up is set to undergo changes due to Shubman Gill's unfortunate thumb injury sustained during a fielding drill on Saturday. As a result, Gill will be sidelined for the first Test, creating an opportunity for KL Rahul to secure a spot in the playing XI. In Rohit's absence, Dhruv Jurel, the wicket-keeper, may also be considered solely as a batsman.

