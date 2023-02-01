Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja set to join Team India ahead of 1st Test vs Australia in Nagpur

File Photo

Ravindra Jadeja, having successfully tested his match fitness in the Ranji Trophy, is set to join the Indian Test squad in Nagpur this week in preparation for the first Test against Australia, commencing on February 9.

Playing for Saurashtra in their decisive group-stage match against Tamil Nadu last week in Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja bowled 41.1 overs and delivered a remarkable seven-wicket haul in the second innings, restoring the confidence he had been seeking since undergoing surgery on his right knee in September 2022.

Jadeja, who was included in India's Test squad pending successful fitness tests, expressed optimism after his performance, expressing his readiness for the upcoming series against Australia.

To closely monitor Ravindra Jadeja's fitness, one of the BCCI's physiotherapists accompanied him. Jadeja has now returned to the National Cricket Academy to complete his final round of fitness tests. His last Test match was the one-off Test against England in Birmingham in July 2022. During the Asia Cup in late August, he experienced discomfort in his right knee, which has been a recurring issue for him.

Jadeja's knee surgery meant he was unable to be selected for the T20 World Cup. Despite being named in the squad for the two-Test tour of Bangladesh, his selection was contingent on his fitness, and he was ultimately ruled out. As his rehabilitation period was extended, he was also excluded from the white-ball home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

However, after receiving the go-ahead from the National Cricket Academy, the selectors felt that Jadeja could prove his fitness by playing in the Ranji Trophy in order to be considered for the Australia series.

A16-member Test squad has been selected by the BCCI selection committee for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is expected that Suryakumar Yadav may make his debut in the first Test.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

