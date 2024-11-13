Following a recent 0-3 Test series whitewash at home to New Zealand, the team is under pressure to perform well against Australia to maintain their chances of qualifying for the WTC.

The Indian men's cricket team is reportedly preparing for their upcoming five-match Test series against Australia by playing a three-day intra-squad match. The warm-up match is scheduled to begin on Friday, but will be held behind closed doors with the general public not permitted to attend.

According to The West Australian, the Indian team management has prohibited the WACA Ground staff from using their phones to record training sessions or access certain areas of the facility. Players such as Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul are already gearing up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Reports suggest that the Indian team has implemented strict security measures to protect their training sessions, allowing only a few net bowlers to participate. The level of secrecy surrounding India's preparations for the Test series has even left Cricket Australia officials unaware of the team's arrival in Perth.

Security measures around the Indian team have been likened to those employed during the 2022 T20 World Cup when they were based in Perth. The WACA nets, usually open for public viewing, are currently concealed with black tarps to prevent visibility from the street.

Earlier reports indicated that India had canceled the intra-squad match, their only practice game before the Perth Test starting on November 22. Instead, the team opted to focus on training sessions and match simulations.

Following a recent 0-3 Test series whitewash at home to New Zealand, the team is under pressure to perform well against Australia to maintain their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship. Test captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the series opener in Perth due to personal reasons, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah likely to lead the team in his absence.

