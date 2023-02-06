'Peak jealousy’: Harbhajan Singh gets brutally trolled after his cryptic tweet on Ashwin

File photo

Australia cricket team landed in India few days ago for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur. Recently, reports surfaced revealing that the visitors are practicing with a Ashwin ‘duplicate’ named Maheesh Pithiya. It is to be noted that the bowling action of Pithiya is very much like Ashwin.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has always performed well against Australia in Tests as he has taken 50 wickets against the Kangaroos, including five-wicket hauls.

Reacting to reports that Australians are putting extra efforts to counter Ashwin, former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is yet to begin and the Australians are already scared of Ashwin. “First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head,” Jaffer wrote on his official Twitter account.

First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/H1BNpj3PP8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 4, 2023

Reacting to Jaffer’s tweet, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a cryptic response. Harbhajan tweeted a picture of the pitch with cracks and wrote, “This the main thing they have in their head.”

This the main thing they have in their head https://t.co/5hepKjSAiU pic.twitter.com/eGWddhE5FU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 4, 2023

Harbhajan’s tweet did not go down well with fans with many claiming that it is aimed at undermining Ashwin.

Here are some of the reactions:

It’s not only Aussies who have got Ashwin in their head. — slayu (@cricfreak31) February 4, 2023

Turbanator , we agree you were top spinner during your era for long time.. but why it is so difficult for you to acknowledge Ashwin's contribution to Indian cricket? It cannot be only YOU.. peak jealous? February 4, 2023

Harbhajan played 103 Tests for India and he played his last Test for India in 2015.

The star off-spinner retired from international cricket in December 2021.