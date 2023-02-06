Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Peak jealousy’: Harbhajan Singh gets brutally trolled after his cryptic tweet on Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has always performed well against Australia in Tests as he has taken 50 wickets against the Kangaroos, including five-wicket hauls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

'Peak jealousy’: Harbhajan Singh gets brutally trolled after his cryptic tweet on Ashwin
File photo

Australia cricket team landed in India few days ago for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur. Recently, reports surfaced revealing that the visitors are practicing with a Ashwin ‘duplicate’ named Maheesh Pithiya. It is to be noted that the bowling action of Pithiya is very much like Ashwin.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has always performed well against Australia in Tests as he has taken 50 wickets against the Kangaroos, including  five-wicket hauls.

Reacting to reports that Australians are putting extra efforts to counter Ashwin, former India opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is yet to begin and the Australians are already scared of Ashwin. “First Test is five days away and @ashwinravi99 is already inside Aus head,” Jaffer wrote on his official Twitter account.

Reacting to Jaffer’s tweet, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a cryptic response. Harbhajan tweeted a picture of the pitch with cracks and wrote, “This the main thing they have in their head.”

Harbhajan’s tweet did not go down well with fans with many claiming that it is aimed at undermining Ashwin.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harbhajan played 103 Tests for India and he played his last Test for India in 2015.

The star off-spinner retired from international cricket in December 2021.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
State Bank of India to deliver money to your home: Step-by-step guide
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
5 exotic destinations in India for your next beach vacation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, aftershock felt in many countries
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.