As the team prepares for this crucial series, a significant injury scare has emerged just 8 days before the opening match.

After a disappointing 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home, the Indian cricket team is now gearing up to face the reigning World Test Champions, Australia, in a five-match Test Series for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test is scheduled to commence on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

As the team prepares for this crucial series, a significant injury scare has emerged just 8 days before the opening match. During a practice session at WACA, star middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who has been in good form, suffered an injury when a ball struck his elbow. Khan was seen leaving the nets immediately, holding his injured elbow. The severity of his injury and his availability for the first Test remain uncertain at this time.

Adding to India's concerns, there are reports suggesting that Rohit Sharma may also be unavailable for the upcoming series due to personal reasons. Recent reports indicate that Sharma is currently training at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai and utilizing the facilities of the Mumbai Cricket Association. The exact timeline of his departure to Australia is still unclear.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test taking place at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will be held under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Cricket enthusiasts will then eagerly shift their focus to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the traditional Boxing Day Test from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate stage of the series.

The series will culminate with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exhilarating conclusion to what is sure to be a thrilling series.

Also read| BCCI advised to bring in Sachin Tendulkar for India vs Australia Tests to boost Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's performance