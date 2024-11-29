Following the victory in the Perth Test, India has overtaken Australia to claim the top spot in the World Test Championship table.

In a significant development, Shubman Gill has resumed batting during India's practice session on Friday, ahead of the Adelaide pink ball Test. Gill was sidelined for the first Test in Perth due to a thumb injury, during which India secured a resounding victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

Gill displayed a strong performance during practice, facing Akash Deep and Yash Dayal in preparation for the pink-ball warm-up game against the Australian PM's XI starting on Saturday. Devdutt Padikkal filled in for Gill in the first Test at Optus Stadium but was unable to make a significant impact. If Gill is deemed fit, he is expected to be included in the starting XI for the second game.

Shubman Gill hits the nets for the first time since his thumb injury that forced him to miss the Perth Test.



Here's how the star batter is shaping up!

Gill is likely to participate in the PM's XI game, further bolstering his chances of featuring in the Adelaide Test without any setbacks. The Gujarat Titans player showcased his determination with a commendable 91-run innings at the Gabba during his previous outing on Australian soil.

The batting order for Gill will be intriguing to watch, especially with KL Rahul performing well as an opener in Perth. With Rohit Sharma back in the mix, Gill may have to adjust his position in the lower order to secure a spot in the playing XI. It is possible that Rohit will open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Rahul coming in at number three, potentially pushing Gill down to number five.

The upcoming warm-up game may see India experimenting with the batting order, as all batters will have the opportunity to get some time in the middle, despite it not being a first-class match.

Following the victory in the Perth Test, India has overtaken Australia to claim the top spot in the World Test Championship table. To secure a spot in the WTC final for the third consecutive year, the visitors will need to win the series 4-0.

