'Boht ho gaya, ab ho jaye viral': Legendary player blasts Pakistan team over rift among players

Pakistan's cricket team faces intense scrutiny after T20 World Cup losses to the USA and India.

The Pakistan cricket team has come under intense scrutiny following their loss in the opening T20 World Cup 2024 match against the United States, as well as a defeat against arch-rivals India. The team appeared to be on track for a victory for the majority of the match against India, making their loss even more disappointing. In response to Pakistan's underperformance, cricket legend Wasim Akram had a public outburst on camera, announcing his decision to withdraw his support for the team and criticizing internal problems within the team.

"I can't bring that (killer) instinct in them. It has to come from within," Akram made a statement on Star Sports prior to Pakistan's match against Canada in New York. Babar Azam's team emerged victorious in a convincing manner.

"Boht ho gaya, boht back kar liya. Ab ye viral ho jaye, I don't care (enough is enough, backed them enough, now I don't care even if this goes viral)," Akram remarked during a conversation with former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Akram disclosed that players are not communicating effectively due to personal issues, although he did not specify any individuals.

"Somebody has to speak the truth about this Pakistan cricket (team). It's kind of getting out of hand. Kisi ka mood off hai, woh uss se baat nahi kar raha, yeh uss se baat nahi kar raha (somebody's mood is off, this guy is not talking to that guy). Come on guys! What is this going on! Poore mulq ke jazbaat ka tumne satyanaash maar ke rakh diya hai. Hadd hoti hai kisi cheez ki (you have played with the emotions of the entire nation, there is a limit to everything)," Akram said in a furious rant.

Earlier, Akram had requested for a new team to be deployed, acknowledging the disappointment felt by the entire Pakistan cricket community.

"Enough is enough! Done! Bring in new kids, make a new Pakistan team. The entire Pakistan community back home and here (in the US) is depressed. They were celebrating that we are winning (against India), after a long time, that too against such a big team. But they (Pakistan team) said 'no, we don't want to win come what may'," Akram stated.

"Now they should go, look at themselves in the mirror and say on their own that they won't play now...My advice to them (Pakistan Cricket Board) will be play a new team, new kids. We are anyway losing...mold those kids. There will be a team in place in one year's time."

Babar Azam-led side will play the next match against Ireland at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, June 16.

