Bob Willis Trophy: Celebration goes wrong after Essex’s Buttleman pours beer over Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi

A celebration of cricketers has angered the British Asian Cricket Community in East London after Essex’s Will Buttleman poured the beer over his Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi.

The celebration was after Essex’s victory over Somerset in the final of the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy. After the incident, the cricket community asked the club to apologise.

However, Essex felt short of issuing an apology and said that the actions 'did not meet the inclusive values of the organisation'. The club also stated that they have been working hard to continue with their culture of having a 'multi-diverse team'.

"Essex pride themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas. For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities," Essex told in a statement, reported by Daily Mail.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people’s knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences," the statement added.

As far as Khushi is concerned, he made his first-class debut back in August 2020 against Kent in Chelmsford. He has played four matches in the format and to his dismay did not get a chance in the final at the Home of Cricket. In the games he played, he could only manage to score 66 and 45 with a few single-digits as well.