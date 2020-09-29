Bob Willis Trophy: Celebration goes wrong after Essex’s Buttleman pours beer over Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi

Headlines

Badshah says he doesn't support 'objectification of women' in music, netizens brutally troll him: 'Haathi ke daanth...'

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Masala dosa and coffee played big role in success of Chandrayaan-3, here's how

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam wins Singapore's Presidential election

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

10 ​foods that can increase oxygen supply in blood​

Step inside National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun's luxurious Rs 100 crore home

9 different looks of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan's trailer 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Parth shares mom's plans for his marriage, Niti on life after marriage | #MaNan | Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

R Madhavan becomes new president of FTII, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur congratulates him

Rajinikanth, Nelson gifted cars worth Rs 1.25 cr, Rs 1.50 cr respectively by Jailer's producer after film's success

This actor had once decided to end his life, mortgaged his wife's jewellery, had no work even after Gangs of Wasseypur

HomeCricket

Cricket

Bob Willis Trophy: Celebration goes wrong after Essex’s Buttleman pours beer over Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi

A celebration of cricketers has angered the British Asian Cricket Community in East London after Essex’s Will Buttleman poured the beer over his Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 09:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A celebration of cricketers has angered the British Asian Cricket Community in East London after Essex’s Will Buttleman poured the beer over his Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi.

The celebration was after Essex’s victory over Somerset in the final of the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy. After the incident, the cricket community asked the club to apologise.

However, Essex felt short of issuing an apology and said that the actions 'did not meet the inclusive values of the organisation'. The club also stated that they have been working hard to continue with their culture of having a 'multi-diverse team'.

"Essex pride themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas. For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities," Essex told in a statement, reported by Daily Mail.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people’s knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences," the statement added.

As far as Khushi is concerned, he made his first-class debut back in August 2020 against Kent in Chelmsford. He has played four matches in the format and to his dismay did not get a chance in the final at the Home of Cricket. In the games he played, he could only manage to score 66 and 45 with a few single-digits as well.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

How to check and claim unclaimed amounts in LIC policies, check guide

Explainer: Why are protests erupting in Pakistan amid soaring electricity bills?

'Government is ready for Jammu and Kashmir elections any time now': Centre to Supreme Court

Who is Amarjot Kaur, Yuvraj Singh's lesser known half-sister?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE