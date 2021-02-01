Blow to Mohammed Shami as wife Hasin Jahan takes THIS big step, Details here

The long continuing differences between the Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken a new turn on Sunday when Jahan posted a picture of their daughter on Instagram. Jahan, who has in the past have put various allegations on the speedster which still remain unproven, put a picture on the social media platform of their daughter's birthday, captioning it with her name, 'Aaira Jahan'.

Interestingly, she wrote her daughter's name giving it her name rather than her father Shami's name. Jahan since 2017, when she first lay the accusations, have remained in the news for many reasons and BCCI once, put Shami's contract on hold after she alleged charges of domestic violence on him. The charges later proved to untrue.

The post hinted that things might be soon getting to their last stage vetween the couple. Even though, they aren't divorced yet, but Hasin Jahan has been staying separately with her daughter away from Shami. The case is still pending in the courts as many various details have of their persosnal lives became a thing on primetime in front of the citizens of the country.

Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in April 2014, and a few years later the latter has made many allegations on Shami ranging from him having affairs with several other women to serious charges of sexual assault. This was Jahan's second marriage after she tied knot with Saifudden, apparently her childhood love since 2002, in 2010. But the married couldn't continue for much longer and she separated from him in 2012.

During this period only, she met Shami and both started dating and liking each other before tying the knot. But since the allegations, both are staying separately.