The official social media handles of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) welcomed the tall Zimbabwe seamer, who has replaced Lungi Ngidi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which is one of the three teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to have qualified for the Playoffs, has finally found a replacement for its pacer Lungi Ngidi. RCB has roped in Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani, replacing Ngidi, who will be joining his South African team for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final game next month. So, let us know more about Muzarabani, who will be bringing in wealth of international experience to the RCB camp.

Who is Blessing Muzarabani?

The right-arm pacer has played 70 T20Is for Zimbabwe so far and has taken 78 wickets. Apart from Twenty20, Muzarabani has also featured in Tests and One Day Internationals for his national team. The 28-year-old seamer has been signed by RCB for a fee of Rs 75 lakh for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Taking to its official social media handles, RCB welcomed Blessing Muzarabani along with a heartfelt note, which reads, ''Standing at 6’8”, bowling from a higher trajectory - Muzarabani is truly a Blessing to have in the side. Pace, bounce, and that steep angle - make him hard to score off and he’s adding all the skills to our attack.''

RCB in IPL 2025 so far

Rajat Patidar-led RCB has also qualified for the Playoffs with 17 points and are standing in the 2nd position, just behind Gujarat Titans (GT). So far, RCB has won 8 games and lost three along with one match being washed out due to rain.

RCB will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, who are already eliminated from the Playoffs race. RCB's last match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27, which will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This will also be the last game in the IPL 2025 league stage. The venues for the Playoffs matches are yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).