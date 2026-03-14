Blessing Muzarabani lands in trouble after KKR IPL deal as PCB plans legal action over PSL snub

Blessing Muzarabani has landed in controversy after signing an IPL deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, reportedly pulling out of the PSL at the last minute. The Pakistan Cricket Board is now considering legal action over the sudden withdrawal.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering legal action against Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani for withdrawing from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the last minute to join the Indian Premier League (IPL). Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United as a substitute for Shamar Joseph, but when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) offered him an IPL contract as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, he quickly accepted the deal.

According to a report from Geo Super, the PCB is outraged at Blessing Muzarabani for his last-minute exit from the PSL and may take him to court over his actions. This isn't the first instance of a player opting out of the PSL for the IPL. Last year, South African pacer Corbin Bosch, who was selected by Peshawar Zalmi, chose the IPL over the PSL after being signed by Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement.

Muzarabani has often been overlooked in major global T20 leagues, but his outstanding performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup showcased his true capabilities. He emerged as one of the tournament's top bowlers, taking 13 wickets and catching the attention of various franchises.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to kick off on March 26, just two days prior to the start of the Indian Premier League. This year, the PSL will feature eight teams, with two new franchises introduced to broaden the tournament's scope. The PSL final is set for May 3.

In contrast, the IPL will conclude on May 31. The BCCI has recently released the schedule for IPL 2026, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening match. Only the schedule for the first 20 games has been revealed, with the BCCI stating that the rest of the schedule will be announced after the state election dates are confirmed. Notably, three states are expected to hold elections during this period.

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