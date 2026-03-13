Blessing Muzarabani ditches PSL for IPL 2026, joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Mustafizur Rahman replacement

Blessing Muzarabani has opted to play in the Indian Premier League 2026, ditching the Pakistan Super League opportunity to join Kolkata Knight Riders. The Zimbabwe pacer has been signed as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, adding pace depth to the KKR squad for the upcoming season.

On Friday, the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won the championship three times, revealed that they have signed the tall Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. This announcement comes as Muzarabani has opted out of the Pakistan Super League, which will take place at the same time.

Muzarabani, a right-arm fast bowler, was one of the standout performers in the recent T20 World Cup, where he ended up as the joint third-highest wicket-taker, claiming 13 wickets as Zimbabwe advanced to the Super Eights.

“KKR have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to join the squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2026 season,” KKR said in a statement.

“The 6 ft 8” right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe’s leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings." “Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR’s pace attack heading into the season.”

The inclusion of Muzarabani in the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling lineup comes after the departure of Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was let go by the franchise last December.

In other news, Mustafizur Rahman has signed with Lahore Qalandars for Season 11 of the Pakistan Super League, just days after his release from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had parted ways with Mustafizur despite having acquired him for a staggering Rs 9.20 crore during the auction. This decision followed informal guidance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which advised the franchise to release the left-arm pacer amid growing controversy regarding his participation.

Mustafizur found himself at the center of controversy as opposition mounted from certain political factions and religious groups following violent events in Bangladesh targeting Hindu minorities.

This marks the second instance in two years where a player has withdrawn from the PSL after signing a contract. Last year, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch also exited the Pakistan-based league after being brought in as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams.

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