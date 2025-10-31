'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Fans on social media lashed out at Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir after Arshdeep Singh was dropped for Harshit Rana in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I at the MCG. Many called it an unfair move, questioning India’s bowling balance and Gambhir’s surprising selection call.

The Indian team management, led by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, has faced a severe backlash after star pacer Arshdeep Singh was once again excluded from the playing XI for the second T20 International against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This is the second consecutive T20I in the series where Arshdeep has been benched, a decision critics are branding a "big mistake" and evidence of "blatant favouritism."

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer, who is India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 101 scalps, was overlooked in favour of young quick Harshit Rana. While the team is seemingly trying to bolster its batting depth—a strategy highlighted when Rana was surprisingly promoted in the batting order after an early collapse—the decision to sideline a proven match-winner has sparked outrage on social media.

Former cricketers and fans were quick to point out the illogic. Arshdeep’s unique left-arm angle, combined with his mastery of the yorker in the death overs, is considered a vital asset, especially with the T20 World Cup just months away.

One fan, @Rajiv1841, encapsulated the mood, tweeting: "Harshit Rana is in XI again & India's all time highest wicket taker Arshdeep Singh is warming bench even on pace friendly pitch of MCG!! Never seen this kind of blatant favouritism in India where players are sitting on bench even after achieving everything for franchise parchi!"

Harshit Rana is in XI again & India's all time highest wicket taker Arshdeep Singh is warming bench even on pace friendly pitch of MCG!!



Never seen this kind of blatant favouritism in India where players are sitting on bench even after achieving everything for franchise parchi! pic.twitter.com/QW8rMG53jr October 31, 2025

The controversy stems from the recurring pattern of Arshdeep's exclusion. Despite his credentials, which include being the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the last T20 World Cup, he has been consistently rotated out of the side since the Asia Cup.

Many on platform X are accusing Gambhir of a bias towards Rana, who played under him at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A user, @TheStumpStory, commented: "What's the fault of Arshdeep Singh? Being too good? If not for Gautam Gambhir, he would've had 120 wickets by now.Politics is ruining the game I love...."

What's the fault of Arshdeep Singh? Being too good? If not for Gautam Gambhir, he would've had 120 wickets by now.

Politics is ruining the game I love....#arshdeepsingh #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1tKxjDE9YG — Stumper (@TheStumpStory) October 31, 2025

Harshit Rana scored runs at strike rate of 100 & leaking runs at strike rate of 200. Dropped India's best pacer in T2OIs Arshdeep Singh for Parchit Rana!!



Gambhir sent him to bat ahead of Dube just to prove his point. Harshit so far:



Overs - 2

Runs - 27

Wickets - 0



Shame!!!! pic.twitter.com/KZjdrD3AyP — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 31, 2025

- No. 3 Expert Tilak Varma is batting at 5

- Arshdeep Singh isn't in Playing 11

- Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't even in squad

- Sanju Samson is unnecessarily pushed at 3

- Harshit Rana is batting before Shivam Dube



Gautam Gambhir favourism is destroying Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/XkAtxqgQ7t — Selfless⁴(@SelflessCricket) October 31, 2025

Dropped Jaiswal from ODIs and T20Is for Gill, backing Harshit Rana over Siraj in all formats, and now picking Harshit Rana again and again over India's best T20I bowler Arshdeep Singh that too against Australia.



One word for Gautam gambhir? pic.twitter.com/KJgp6dCWcY — Kevin (@imkevin149) October 31, 2025

With the T20 World Cup squad selection looming, the debate over prioritizing a potent bowling attack (Arshdeep) over a pace-bowling all-rounder (Rana) will intensify, putting the Indian management's strategy under severe scrutiny.

