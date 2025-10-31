FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Fails To Find Support at Crucial Support as Investors Change to This Altcoin on the Rise

Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit rises 7% to Rs3,293 crore on robust exports

Kerala government announces hike in DA for teaching staff under UGC, AICTE; how much has increased? check details

'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

BIG gift for teachers, pensioners in this state, DA and DR hiked by...; check details here

Viral video: Delhi makeup artist turns into Annabelle, brings horror movie to life in city streets, WATCH

Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Fanaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns business in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's wh

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat Indi

Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest

SOL, LILPEPE, XRP: Top Cryptos to Watch This Week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Fans on social media lashed out at Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir after Arshdeep Singh was dropped for Harshit Rana in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I at the MCG. Many called it an unfair move, questioning India’s bowling balance and Gambhir’s surprising selection call.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

'Blatant favouritism': Fans slam Gautam Gambhir for dropping Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Indian team management, led by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, has faced a severe backlash after star pacer Arshdeep Singh was once again excluded from the playing XI for the second T20 International against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This is the second consecutive T20I in the series where Arshdeep has been benched, a decision critics are branding a "big mistake" and evidence of "blatant favouritism."

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer, who is India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 101 scalps, was overlooked in favour of young quick Harshit Rana. While the team is seemingly trying to bolster its batting depth—a strategy highlighted when Rana was surprisingly promoted in the batting order after an early collapse—the decision to sideline a proven match-winner has sparked outrage on social media.

Former cricketers and fans were quick to point out the illogic. Arshdeep’s unique left-arm angle, combined with his mastery of the yorker in the death overs, is considered a vital asset, especially with the T20 World Cup just months away.

One fan, @Rajiv1841, encapsulated the mood, tweeting: "Harshit Rana is in XI again & India's all time highest wicket taker Arshdeep Singh is warming bench even on pace friendly pitch of MCG!! Never seen this kind of blatant favouritism in India where players are sitting on bench even after achieving everything for franchise parchi!"

The controversy stems from the recurring pattern of Arshdeep's exclusion. Despite his credentials, which include being the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the last T20 World Cup, he has been consistently rotated out of the side since the Asia Cup.

Many on platform X are accusing Gambhir of a bias towards Rana, who played under him at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). A user, @TheStumpStory, commented: "What's the fault of Arshdeep Singh? Being too good? If not for Gautam Gambhir, he would've had 120 wickets by now.Politics is ruining the game I love...."

With the T20 World Cup squad selection looming, the debate over prioritizing a potent bowling attack (Arshdeep) over a pace-bowling all-rounder (Rana) will intensify, putting the Indian management's strategy under severe scrutiny.

Also read| Women’s World Cup 2025: Full list of records broken as Jemimah Rodrigues, India create history vs Australia in semifinal

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's what happened
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman demands Rs 4434645 refund from Elon Musk for...; here's wh
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets at MCG; lead series 1-0
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood shine as Australia beat Indi
Top Cryptos to Buy This Week: Solana (SOL), Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Ripple (XRP) Tower Over the Rest
SOL, LILPEPE, XRP: Top Cryptos to Watch This Week
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Fails To Find Support at Crucial Support as Investors Change to This Altcoin on the Rise
DOGE Slumps: Investors Pivot to Utility Altcoin Remittix (RTX)
Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netizens can't stop laughing
Kerala wedding goes viral as bride’s father wears Paytm QR code for gifts, netiz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE