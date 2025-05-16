The official national page of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an old clip to troll Pakistan over the Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army decimated terror camps and also the Pakistan army when they tried to intervene in between.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took to its official X handle to mock Pakistan and its armed forces. In the BJP's post, the political party drew parallels between India's perfect Super Over victory against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup to recent success in Operation Sindoor. The clip features Team India, under the captainship of MS Dhoni, playing the Super Over after the match against Pakistan ended in a tie. Both teams chose 5 of their players to bowl and hit the unguarded stumps. For India, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag bowled the first three balls, and it was spot on like a bull's eye.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Umar Gul, Yasir Arafat, and Shahid Afridi bowled, and none of them could hit the stumps, leading to Team India sealing a comfortable victory over their arch rivals.

Watch the viral clip:

Drawing a parallel between the victory in the cricket field to the recent military operation, the BJP trolled Pakistan over their embarrassment in the conflict at the hands of Indian army forces. The Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Army on the night of May 6-7, when they destroyed several terrorist camps, located in different cities of Pakistan, eliminating over 100 terrorists. After the Indian strikes, the Pakistan army tried to intervene, believing it as an attack on them, and launched a series of drones and missiles towards India in retaliation.

However, with advanced air defence systems, the Indian Army managed to foil Pakistan's efforts to terrorise the citizens and shot down nearly all of their drones and missiles. BJP highlighted the Pakistan army's flop show at the border with their performance on the cricket ground 18 years ago.