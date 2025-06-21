The crucial Eliminator match experienced a strange occurrence when a misfield caused Kolhapur to forfeit a straightforward run-out opportunity. The footage of this incident has become viral on social media.

Raigad Royals triumphed over Kolhapur Tuskers by 6 wickets in the Eliminator of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025, held at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The Royals are set to compete against Puneri Bappa in Qualifier 2 on Saturday. The crucial match featured a peculiar incident where a misfield caused Kolhapur to miss an easy run-out opportunity. The footage of this event has gone viral on social media.

It was a light push from the Raigad batter, but a misfield allowed them to attempt a double. As they returned for the second run, both batters collided and fell in the middle of the pitch. The fielder threw the ball towards the striker's end.

In a moment of confusion, the wicketkeeper, who had the chance to run out the batter at his end, threw the ball to the opposite end. The bowler fumbled, and Rahul Tripathi tried to recover, swooping in like an eagle. However, his direct throw at the striker’s end narrowly missed the stumps, and the ball sped away to the boundary, passing the vacant slip area. This incident left even the commentator bewildered, prompting him to exclaim, “Listen, there are so many things to dissect in this one!”

Watch the video here:

BOTH BATTERS COLLIDED IN BETWEEN.



RUN OUT MISSED AT NON STRIKER'S END.



RUN OUT MISSED AT STRIKER'S END.pic.twitter.com/EQoro8GoYd June 21, 2025

After being put to bat first, Kolhapur Tuskers set a formidable target of 164/7 in their 20 overs, with Ankit Bawe scoring a half-century, making 57 off 50 balls, which included two sixes and two fours. Meanwhile, Nikhil Kadam took three wickets for Raigad.

In pursuit of 165 runs, Raigad successfully surpassed their rivals, finishing at 165/4 in 19.4 overs, winning by six wickets. Opener Vicky Ostwal scored 74 runs off 54 balls, featuring 11 fours and a six. For Kolhapur, Anad Thenge claimed two wickets.

