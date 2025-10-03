Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

India is set to take on Pakistan in their second match of the women's World Cup this Sunday. Pakistan has achieved three victories in 16 T20I encounters but has yet to overcome India in ODIs, suffering defeat in all 11 attempts.

The Indian women’s cricket team is gearing up for their Women’s World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, October 5, and their training at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo took an unexpected twist. On Friday evening, a greyish-brown snake was seen slithering near the drains and stands just as the players transitioned from the center wicket to the nets.

Rather than causing panic, the surprise visitor sparked laughter and intrigue among the cricketers, support staff, and even the media present. The snake, identified as a common rat snake, or "Garandiya" in Sinhalese, is not an uncommon sight in the area. The venue has witnessed similar occurrences in the past, including during Lanka Premier League matches and a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI in July.

“It’s not venomous. It doesn’t bite. It’s a Garandiya, just looking for rats," a ground official was quoted as saying to PTI.

Once the snake moved on, the team quickly refocused on their preparations for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match.

India kicked off their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign impressively, securing a 59-run (DLS) victory over Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After being at 124 for six, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) formed a crucial 103-run partnership, leading India to a total of 269 for eight in 47 overs. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 211 in 45.4 overs. The match also attracted a record crowd of 22,843 fans, marking the highest attendance for a Women’s World Cup group-stage game.

On the other hand, Pakistan faced a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Colombo. Their batting lineup faltered, collapsing for just 129 in 38.3 overs, with Rameen Shamim (23) and Fatima Sana (22) providing only fleeting resistance.

Bangladesh’s spin attack, spearheaded by Shorna Akter (3/19) and Marufa Akter (2/28), dismantled the Pakistani batting order, while Rubya Haider contributed an unbeaten 54 in the chase. Bangladesh successfully reached the target in 31.1 overs, securing a decisive victory.

