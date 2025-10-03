Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

India is set to take on Pakistan in their second match of the women's World Cup this Sunday. Pakistan has achieved three victories in 16 T20I encounters but has yet to overcome India in ODIs, suffering defeat in all 11 attempts.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Indian women’s cricket team is gearing up for their Women’s World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday, October 5, and their training at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo took an unexpected twist. On Friday evening, a greyish-brown snake was seen slithering near the drains and stands just as the players transitioned from the center wicket to the nets.

    Rather than causing panic, the surprise visitor sparked laughter and intrigue among the cricketers, support staff, and even the media present. The snake, identified as a common rat snake, or "Garandiya" in Sinhalese, is not an uncommon sight in the area. The venue has witnessed similar occurrences in the past, including during Lanka Premier League matches and a Sri Lanka-Bangladesh ODI in July.

    “It’s not venomous. It doesn’t bite. It’s a Garandiya, just looking for rats," a ground official was quoted as saying to PTI.

    Once the snake moved on, the team quickly refocused on their preparations for the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match.

    India kicked off their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign impressively, securing a 59-run (DLS) victory over Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After being at 124 for six, Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57) formed a crucial 103-run partnership, leading India to a total of 269 for eight in 47 overs. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 211 in 45.4 overs. The match also attracted a record crowd of 22,843 fans, marking the highest attendance for a Women’s World Cup group-stage game.

    On the other hand, Pakistan faced a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Colombo. Their batting lineup faltered, collapsing for just 129 in 38.3 overs, with Rameen Shamim (23) and Fatima Sana (22) providing only fleeting resistance.

    Bangladesh’s spin attack, spearheaded by Shorna Akter (3/19) and Marufa Akter (2/28), dismantled the Pakistani batting order, while Rubya Haider contributed an unbeaten 54 in the chase. Bangladesh successfully reached the target in 31.1 overs, securing a decisive victory.

    Also read| Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
    Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakis
    At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says 'probe on'
    At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says...
    Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
    Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to
    Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
    Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinem
    Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
    Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
    Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
    Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE