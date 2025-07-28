'Bits and pieces cricketers can't win...': Former Indian star questions Shardul Thakur's selection in Manchester Test

In a recent interview, former Indian cricketer criticised Team India's management's decision to include Shardul Thakur in the Playing XI. Here's what he said.

After being behind by over 300 runs in the 1st innings of the Manchester Test, Team India batters managed to draw the game against England at Old Trafford. However, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is not happy with the decision to include Shardul Thakur in the Playing XI for the game. Shardul was included in the Playing XI after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series due to an injury. This decision didn't go well with Sidhu, who went on to call him a 'bits and pieces cricketer' and even said that such choices would not help Team India win games abroad.

Sidhu's brutal take on Shardul's selection in Playing XI

In a video on YouTube, Sidhu criticised the team management's decision, pointing out what they expect from a player like Shardul - the bowler - batting at number eight. ''One area of problem, even if Shardul makes a fifty, at that number eight position, bits-and-pieces cricketers do well in one-day cricket, but in Test cricket, you always need specialists. If you could bring Shardul the bowler at number eight, then I would agree this is the right selection. You do not bowl him enough, and then in order to increase the batting, you compromise with your bowling,'' he said.

''Bits-and-pieces cricketers, I don't think, will ever win you games abroad. Even Jadeja could not pick wickets in the first two Tests with the rough. Batting, fielding, as an all-rounder, par excellence. What is the purpose here? The guy at number eight, do you want him to give you five wickets or batting depth? If you want batting depth and that would win you games, then would those 200 runs (193 at Lord's) not have been chased? If seven can't do it, eight also won't. I have been repeating this point time and again. I feel this is again a compromise, and I feel it will not go in favour of India,'' he added.

For those unversed, Shardul Thakur scored 41 runs off 88 balls in the first innings of the Manchester Test. However, he failed in his forte, the bowling department, and went wicketless. Not only this, he bowled just 11 overs in the game and leaked 55 runs with an economy of 5, which was the highest in the Indian bowling lineup.

It will be interesting to see what Team India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir decide on Shardul for the upcoming 5th and last Test in the 5-match series, starting July 31 at the Oval.