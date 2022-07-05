IND vs ENG Edgbaston weather: Will rain stop play on Day 5 of fifth Test between India and England?

India vs England

While the game till Day 3 was in India's hands, things changed on Day 4 and now England needs 119 runs to win on Day 5, while the Men in Blue need 7 wickets for a historic series win on English soil since 2007.

The 5th Test of the 5-match test series between the two sides saw Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow added 150 runs for the 4th wicket after England bowled out the visiting team for 245 runs.

Chasing 378 for victory, England got off to a flying start as English openers Alex Lees and Zack Crawley add a 107-run partnership for the first wicket.

However, soon they suffered a collapse of sorts and lost three quick wickets forcing them onto the back foot.

But Root, batting on 76 along with Bairstow put England's chase back on track. At Stump's, the scores read 259-3 with England needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday.

However, one thing that could be a hinderance to the final day of play would be rain. One cannot rely on English weather as it is always challenging.

So will Day 5 see rain interrupt play?

In great news for the cricket fans is that the weather is expected to be clear for the whole of Day 5 of the match. According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain and the sun will also make its presence felt. There will be overcast conditions in between as well which will favour the pacers.

As for the temperature, it will range from 18-20 degrees Celcius, and the humidity will go up to 60% at the maximum.