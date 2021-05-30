Bipasha Basu reacts to MS Dhoni's VIRAL video of pampering his new friend 'Chetak'

With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble all the players, whether Indian or overseas are getting to spend more time at their homes with their family and loves ones. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni too has been getting more time to spend at home and with his new member in the house, the horse 'Chetak'.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi had shared a video when they bought Chetak and brought him to their house and now recently she has shared a video of him pampering the horse by giving him a massage and received a special reaction from actress Bipasha Basu.

Sakshi captioned the video saying, "#pamperingtime #marwarihorse." The video has gone viral since and has garnered over 4.7 Lakh likes in just two days. The likes and comments section was filled by reactions from celebrities as well including Bipasha herself, film producer Tanauj Garg and actress and former Miss India Alankrita Sahai.

While Bipasha reacted with "Awwwww," and a heart emoji, Tanuj commented saying, "This is such a joy."

Dhoni and Sakshi added Chetak to their huge family of pet animals which includes several dogs of various breeds.

Dhoni led CSK in the suspended season of the IPL and they were flying high with 5 wins in 7 games and with the rest of the IPL set to take place in the UAE the men in yellow would want to forget the horrors of the last season in the country and start afresh come September.