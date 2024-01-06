Headlines

'Lost every hope, better if...': Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal breaks down in court

‘If I had my time again…': David Warner reflects on career and reputation after playing final Test at SCG

Bihar cricket association breaks silence over two teams turning up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘If I had my time again…': David Warner reflects on career and reputation after playing final Test at SCG

Bihar cricket association breaks silence over two teams turning up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Diabetes: 5 low glycemic millets to maintain insulin levels

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt, others attend Animal success bash

10 home remedies to treat dry cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Bihar cricket association breaks silence over two teams turning up for Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai

Two teams appeared for Bihar in Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium for the hosts' Ranji Trophy opening clash against Mumbai on Friday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:57 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) found itself in a quandary after the suspended former secretary, Amit Kumar, named his squad for the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai. Surprisingly, two teams appeared for Bihar in Patna's Moin-ul-Haq Stadium for the hosts' Ranji Trophy opening clash against Mumbai on Friday. However, it was the BCAs squad, designated as the official team, that took the field against the visitors, resulting in Mumbai being reduced to 235/9 on the opening day. Outside the venue, Amit allegedly attacked the official, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Om Prakash Jaiswal, the district representative of the Bihar Cricket Association, shed light on the incident and stated to ANI, "BCCI gave permission to play Bihar's original team. This incident happened, it was outside the stadium. A fake team was formed by the previous secretary Amit Kumar. And they tried to create a problem but our security stopped everything. And the original team of Bihar is playing the match with Mumbai."

BCA CEO Manish Raj talked about the mismanagement that took place as the facilities to accommodate large gatherings were lacking and told ANI, "The ground of the stadium is up to the mark and that is why elite group matches are being held here. As for its exterior, it is already destroyed. Regarding the ground, I can say that it is a very good ground. Even the match referee appreciated it. BCCI has enabled us to build our own stadium. We are already searching for the land, if the work of the land is being completed then you will get to see BCA's own stadium. With the limited resources we have done what we could."

"People tried to create a dispute. Now the original team is playing in front of you, Bihar has shown good performance. Taking 9 wickets against a team like Mumbai on day one is a historic moment for Bihar. It's been many years since Bihar has participated in the elite group. And that too against champion Mumbai, who have been winners for many years. It was shocking that someone else was claiming to be the secretary when we already have the original one," Manish added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Amit's relationship with the BCA president became strained in 2022 after allegations arose of his involvement with the opposing faction. Consequently, Amit was suspended from his position as secretary and has not held any post within the BCA since then.

In the inaugural match between Bihar and Mumbai, an exciting event unfolded as Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut for the home team at the tender age of 12.

According to the BCA, "Vaibhav has become the youngest Indian first-class debutant since 1986." Overall he is the fourth youngest player to make his debut in first-class cricket in the country.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Delhi-based lawyer who bought properties of dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in auction

This Bollywood superstar admitted he became desperate, offered money to buy Best Actor award: 'Main ghatiya ho gaya'

COVID-19: India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths; 619 JN.1 cases so far

Black Panther actor Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run, mother shares pics: 'Broken bones, fractures, chipped teeth'

Ajay Devgn all set to return as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, film to release on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE