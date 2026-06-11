Biggest Women's T20 World Cup ever: 12 teams, 33 matches; India in group of death, Pakistan clash on June 14

The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will be the biggest in history, featuring 12 teams and 33 matches. India face a tough challenge after being drawn in the 'Group of Death', with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan scheduled for June 14 in a highly anticipated encounter.

The 10th Women's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 12 in England and Wales, opening with a match between hosts England and Sri Lanka. The grand finale is set for July 5 at Lord’s. This year, 12 teams are set to play 33 matches across 24 action-packed days—making it the largest Women’s T20 World Cup yet.

New Zealand comes in as defending champions after clinching their first title in 2024. But it’s Australia that towers over everyone else, with six titles to their name. India, despite making the semi-finals four times and reaching the final once, has yet to win it all.

This time, India’s road won’t get any easier—they’re in what’s being called the ‘Group of Death,’ alongside heavyweights like Australia and South Africa. India’s campaign begins on June 14 in Birmingham against Pakistan. They’ll lock horns with South Africa on June 21 and face Australia in a high-stakes match on June 28.

The tournament has come a long way since 2009, when England first hosted and eight teams competed. England also won that inaugural trophy. For the first three editions, the field remained at eight teams. Since 2014, ten teams have played. Now in 2026, the number jumps to 12, and after 17 years, England returns as host.

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Here’s how things work: The 12 teams are split into two groups of six. Each team faces every group rival. The top two from each pool make it to the semi-finals, and the winners fight for the title in the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur leads the Indian squad, which boasts big names like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, and Shreyanka Patil.

A couple of firsts this year: The tournament features 12 teams for the first time, up from 10. Plus, the Netherlands is making its Women’s T20 World Cup debut. They earned their spot by finishing fourth in the Global Qualifiers.

India has played every Women’s T20 World Cup so far—nine in total. They made their first final in 2020 but fell to Australia. Out of 40 matches, India’s women have won 22 and lost 18, giving them a 55% win rate.

All 33 matches will play out across seven venues in England. The semi-finals are at The Oval, and the final is at Lord’s. Match times are set for 3 PM, 7 PM, and 11 PM IST, with all of India’s games starting at 7 PM.

Prize money has leapt this time. ICC is putting up a total pool of $8.764 million (about ₹83.74 crore). That's a big bump from the $2.34 million (about Rs 22.36 crore) awarded in 2009.

For fans watching in India, every game is live on Star Sports Network and JioCinema, with ICC.TV also streaming the full tournament.

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