'Biggest load of cow dung': When Ravi Shastri opened up on rumours of dating actress Nimrat Kaur

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has been linked with several Bollywood actresses in the past and he was also linked with Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur.

In 2016, Shastri and Nimrat Kaur had grabbed the headlines after they launched the A4 model of automaker Audi. The rumours of Shastri and Nimrat dating each other continued for nearly two years before Shastri opened up on these rumours in his usual flamboyant speaking style.

Speaking to Mid-day during India's tour of England in 2018, Shastri had said, "Nothing to say when it is the biggest load of cow dung. Cow dung says it all.”

"When I say cow dung, you must understand," he added.

Nimrat later responded by posting a cryptic tweet saying, "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here’s to trash free happy days ahead."

It is to be noted that Shastri's tenure as Team India head coach ended after the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021.