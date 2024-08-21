'Biggest fraud': Former PAK captain Babar Azam trolled after two-ball duck against Bangladesh in 1st Test

Pakistan's World Test Championship (WTC) cycle has begun with a test series against Bangladesh at home. In the first Test between both teams, currently being played in Rawalpindi, Pakistan faced a significant challenge after losing 3 wickets while batting first.

Abdullah Shafique was the first to depart, followed by Shan Masood. All eyes were on Babar Azam, the former skipper, but unfortunately, he failed to perform and returned to the pavilion after facing only two balls, resulting in a duck.

In the 8th over, Babar attempted to guide the ball down the leg-side, but Litton Das made a remarkable one-handed catch to dismiss Azam.

Following Babar's dismissal, fans took to 'X' to express their disappointment and criticism towards the right-hand batter for his poor performance at home. This marked his first duck in Test cricket at home, leading to heavy criticism and trolling.

The reactions on social media were swift and harsh towards Babar Azam's performance.

Why this man gives us hope and then he vanishes it all...



Babar Azam wor practicing like he is going to hit Century but look what we get???



Greatly disappointed as Fan of Him... #BabarAzam |#PAKvsBAN | #Cricket | #PakistanCricket | #Rawalpindi | pic.twitter.com/oRp0T18gg9 — Mr. Syed Ali (@MR_Ali_102) August 21, 2024

Gaya #BabarAzam pakistaniyo ye hai player ise accha to india women player khelti hai #PakistanCricket #PAKvsBAN Bumrah pic.twitter.com/UTLh8Y8TxR — rashid khan (@rashidkhantwitt) August 21, 2024

Babar Azam on xygen pic.twitter.com/mzEK0S2iuY — Div (@div_yumm) August 21, 2024

Crowd started chanting "Zimbabar" after Babar Azam scored duck against Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/PXX3tEwMtT — Brendon Mishra (@KKRKaFan) August 21, 2024

It is noteworthy that Babar Azam last scored a half-century in Test cricket in December 2022. Currently, he is facing challenges in his batting performance and is also under scrutiny for his captaincy. Although he is no longer the captain in Test cricket, his role as the white-ball captain has come into question following the team's premature exits from the 2023 World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Pakistan ended Day 1 on 158/4 with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel on the crease with score of 24*, 57* respectively.

