'Biggest challenge for them would be..': Former Indian pacer on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami's ODI future

In a recent interview, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan opined about the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami in the 50-over format of the game.

Former Indian speedster Irfan Pathan has a piece of advice for legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami for their ODI futures, if they are aspiring to be a part of the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup. For those unversed, Virat and Rohit announced their retirement from the T20I format last year after clinching the 20-over World Cup, and from Tests earlier this year ahead of the 5-match series against England. On the other hand, Shami has not yet announced retirement from any format but has been struggling with fitness, as a result of which he was not included in the squad for the England tour, as well as for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Irfan Pathan feels biggest challenge for the trio would be to play 'regular cricket'

In a chat with Revsportz, Irfan Pathan said, ''Otherwise, they are all outstanding. I am 41 years old, and I play in two to three leagues. I'm giving my example because. I'm playing three leagues a year, and my challenges are that I do not bowl too much because of retirement. So, say, I play one in November, one in June-July, and then one in October, so stop and start is the main issue for me. My work, anyway, is more about broadcasting and coaching now, but when it is time to play, it is not too regular for me. In these situations, it is difficult to keep your body working.''

''Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit. Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is first-class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything. So, continuing the game time will not be an easy task. T20 has taken over, and one-dayers have taken a backseat, so the number of matches has changed in both. World Cup 2027 would not be a challenge if the continuity of the game time is handled. Unfortunately, they will face pressure,'' he added.

Talking about keenness about fitness among the three legendary players, Irfan further said, ''Then Virat, I am sure, is very keen as well with the way he has been seen practising in England. I have also seen a statement from Mohammed Shami, which says that he is very, very keen too. The keenness is important from the player's point of view, so this is a great thing about them - that they are in touch and working on their fitness as well. If I am looking at things as a broadcaster, I think the game time they get on a regular basis will decide their presence in the World Cup 2027.''

Irfan also mentioned that the communication should be 'very clear' when it comes to their future in international cricket. ''Knowing Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit (Agarkar), I think they will make it very clear in terms of communication. And as I said, having game time regularly will keep away all sorts of challenges. If you are talking about 2027, that challenge will be there because they're not playing for India currently. After, say, three games against Australia and IPL, if there is a big gap, then the continuity breaks,'' he concluded.

Meanwhile, Virat and Rohit are expected to play the upcoming ODI series against Australia in October, South Africa in December, and New Zealand in January next year.