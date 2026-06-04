'Bigger than Hollywood or Bollywood stars': Lalit Modi makes massive prediction on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after IPL heroics

Lalit Modi has heaped praise on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his breakthrough IPL campaign, predicting that the Rajasthan Royals star could become more famous than Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

The Indian Premier League does this thing where, every so often, it produces a fresh superstar—and this season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s the name everyone’s talking about. He’s only 15, but after tearing up the IPL in 2026 with Rajasthan Royals, people aren’t just excited; they’re a little awestruck. Even Lalit Modi, the league’s founder, went out of his way to say he sees a huge future for Sooryavanshi—he’s convinced the kid could become a global sporting icon.

Let’s be honest, Sooryavanshi had a dream run with Rajasthan Royals. Record after record fell, and he made batting look easy. He’s fearless at the crease, and seeing a teenager with that kind of composure and flair is rare. He quickly became one of the main draws for fans, and plenty of experts couldn’t stop talking about him.

Modi himself, the guy who set up the IPL almost twenty years ago, praised Sooryavanshi’s performances—and it feels like he meant every word. He didn’t hedge his bets, either. He told ANI, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be bigger than any Hollywood or Bollywood star. He’ll be bigger than anyone if he keeps his head on his shoulders. That style of batting and fearlessness, especially at his age—it’s pure magic.”

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Modi also pointed out how the IPL changed things for young Indians hoping to make it big in cricket. He remembered when benches stayed packed for years with promising players who never got a real shot. Now, he said, you’ve got someone like Sooryavanshi bursting onto the scene and making an instant impact. Modi even argued the league’s so stacked with talent that Indian players dominate—foreign imports just aren’t needed the way they used to be.

Let’s look at Sooryavanshi’s campaign by the numbers. He’s Bihar-born, left-handed, and he finished as the tournament’s top run-getter: 776 runs. His strike rate? An insane 237.30. Seventy-two sixes in one season, smashing records as he went. He swept all the big individual awards: Orange Cap, MVP, Emerging Player, Super Striker, and Super Sixes.

This kind of success—especially from someone so young—is a huge boost for IPL’s global appeal. Modi believes it’s stars like Sooryavanshi who drive the world’s interest in the league. “No doubt it’s a game-changer. Ratings go up because of him, just like they did for Virat Kohli,” he said.

He made a connection to European football, too. People tune in for the players more than the teams—fans want to see star power, whether it’s Arsenal or Man City. Modi says the IPL needs this kind of “hook” to keep people coming back, and players like Sooryavanshi are exactly that. They’re not just good for the game—they keep it exciting and make sure everyone pays attention.

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