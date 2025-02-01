Hardik Pandya gave another sterling performance with the bat during the fourth India vs England T20I.

Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder, has overtaken former batter Shikhar Dhawan to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Pandya accomplished this feat during the fourth India vs England T20I at Pune on Friday. The 31-year-old produced another sterling performance with the bat in the match. He scored a brilliant 53 in 34 balls, with seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of over 155.

His half-century not only guided India to a 15-run win but also helped the hosts take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Now in 113 T20Is and 89 innings, Pandya has scored 1,803 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 141.63. He has slammed five half-centuries, with best score of 71*.

The highest run-getter for India in T20Is Rohit Sharma, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89. He is followed by Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (2,596 runs in 82 matches and 78 innings at an average of 38.74, with four centuries and 21 fifties). Now in the 6th spot in the list, Dhawan scored 1,759 runs in 68 matches at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36. His best score is 92 and 11 fifties in 66 innings.

