Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose stellar performance in the Qualifier 2 game against Mumbai Indians helped his team reach the finals of IPL 2025, on the contrary, has some bad news for him ahead of the big game on Tuesday. Know the full story below.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is all set to lead his team on Tuesday in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the title, has some bad news ahead of the big day. He has been found guilty of breaching the IPL 2025 Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has been fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for maintaining a slow over rate during the game and slapped with a fine of Rs 24 lakh. This is the second time in the current edition of IPL that Iyer has faced such a fine.

Not only Iyer but his teammates will also be charged either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

''As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,'' BCCI said in an official release.

Hardik Pandya also fined by BCCI

Not only Shreyas Iyer but Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya also breached the same rule as per the IPL Code of Conduct, but it was his third time in the same season, which is why he has been asked to pay Rs 30 lakh, the maximum by any skipper in the current season.

''As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,'' BCCI said in an official release.

Meanwhile, PBKS won the Qualifier 2 game against MI in Ahmedabad by 5 wickets, making their way into the finals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will now face the Rajat Patidar-led RCB at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.