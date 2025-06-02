CRICKET
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose stellar performance in the Qualifier 2 game against Mumbai Indians helped his team reach the finals of IPL 2025, on the contrary, has some bad news for him ahead of the big game on Tuesday. Know the full story below.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is all set to lead his team on Tuesday in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the title, has some bad news ahead of the big day. He has been found guilty of breaching the IPL 2025 Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has been fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for maintaining a slow over rate during the game and slapped with a fine of Rs 24 lakh. This is the second time in the current edition of IPL that Iyer has faced such a fine.
Not only Iyer but his teammates will also be charged either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.
''As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,'' BCCI said in an official release.
Not only Shreyas Iyer but Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya also breached the same rule as per the IPL Code of Conduct, but it was his third time in the same season, which is why he has been asked to pay Rs 30 lakh, the maximum by any skipper in the current season.
''As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,'' BCCI said in an official release.
Meanwhile, PBKS won the Qualifier 2 game against MI in Ahmedabad by 5 wickets, making their way into the finals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will now face the Rajat Patidar-led RCB at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3.
This Hindi crime thriller OTT series has just 12 episodes, is rated 8.5 on IMDb, is first Indian show to..., lead actors are...
IPS Rachita Juyal finally breaks silence on her resignation: 'Not influenced by...'
This area in Gurugram becomes most expensive liquor zone in Haryana, generates revenue of Rs...
Big trouble for Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2025 final as PBKS skipper...
NEET PG Exam 2025 postponed due to...; revised date to be announced soon
Meet man who runs Narayana Murthy's Infosys, earns Rs 80 crore, he is one of highest paid...; works as...
Amitabh Bachchan left India at peak of his career, lived 6900 km away in..., did everything alone for 2 years, then...
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story is no less than Bollywood movies, learn lessons from their....
Good news for Anil Ambani, this company's shares rise over 8% in just..., market cap reaches Rs...
Nita Ambani didn't see it coming, breaks down after MI loses to PBKS, viral reaction sparks meme fest, ‘out of syllabus...’
Prime Video's scariest horror film was released in 2023, had no superstars, still became blockbuster, IMDb rating is..., movie is...
RCB or PBKS, which team will lift IPL 2025 trophy if Final gets washed out?
Meet Indian genius, 17, who hacked NASA website, honoured with...; he is from...
Not US, China, THIS country owns world's largest nuclear bomb, 2000 times more powerful than Hiroshima bomb
Meet richest Indian in Australia, started with salary of just Rs 2500, now runs Rs 188600 crore company, his net worth is Rs ..., business is...
Step inside lavish mansion of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 'real' owner, worth Rs 100 crore, closely related to Kavya Maran
Made in Rs 15 crore, this film faced protests, was heavily criticised, still earned Rs 300 crore, became highest-grossing film in India with...
From staggering prize money to luxury car, Chess prodigy D Gukesh's net worth is Rs...
Who is Mukesh Ambani's childhood friend? Called Dhirubhai Ambani's 'third son', left his own firm to join Reliance, his son is...
Meet world's first person to be elected as Miss World's Global Ambassador
Kangana Ranaut to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrities shower praise on D Gukesh for his win over Magnus Carlsen
World's tallest dam is taller than 100-storey building, set to power 30 lakh homes, it's worth Rs..., located in...
Bill Gates' Microsoft took 44 years to achieve this feat, but Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook did it in just...
Meet actor who did not get any money for this movie worth Rs 180 crore due to…, film bombed at box-office, earned just Rs…, movie was..
Pankaj Tripathi stayed away, didn't sign any film for a year due to..., actor reveals shocking reason
Viral video: Bride's bizarre 'fish-inspired' hairstyle leaves social media confused, netizens say 'creative but...', watch
Viral video: Woman hits Bengaluru auto driver with slipper, later falls on his feet to apologise, watch
Mukesh Ambani's big move: After India, he brings Hamleys to this Muslim country, not UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, it is...
Elvish Yadav breaks his silence on his controversies: '....gunaah hai kya?'
Ahead of IPL 2025 finals, bad news for Virat Kohli as RCB legend's this project lands in trouble, know what's the case
Manifest, Gotham star Devin Harjes dies at 41
US-made F-47 sixth generation fighter jet may soon get its first buyer, not India, Ukraine, France, Saudi Arabia, it is...
Shocking: Pakistan Hindu cricketer's both legs cut, know what happened
COVID-19 in India Live Updates: Active cases near 4000-mark, 4 deaths reported, Delhi sees highest one-day jump with 47 new cases
IPL 2025: Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians' star player Suryakumar Yadav breaks AB de Villiers' 9-year-old record, becomes first non-opener to...
Anna University Rape Case: Sole convict gets life imprisonment, 'minimum 30 years,' says court
Glenn Maxwell retires from ODI cricket, available for T20 World Cup
You won't believe what Amitabh Bachchan said about Anil Ambani, says 'There can be no...'
JEE Advanced Result 2025 Declared: Meet IIT-JEE Advanced female topper Devdutta Mazhi, her AIR is....she is from...
JEE Advanced Result 2025 Out: Meet IIT JEE Advanced 2nd topper Saksham Jindal, scored..., he is from...
JEE Advanced Result 2025 Out: Meet IIT-JEE Advanced 3rd topper Mujahid Hussain, scored..., he is from...
Ukraine's allegedly destroyed several Russia's Tu-95, Tu-22 and Tu-160 strategic bombers: Know more about these lethal weapons
JEE Advanced Result 2025 Out: Meet IIT JEE Advanced topper Rajit Gupta, secures AIR 1 with 332 marks, he is from...
Meet woman who once worked as news producer, now richest female in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, she is.., her net worth is Rs...
Rich Indians are buying Rs 400 crore, Rs 600 crore homes in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai due to...
Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran dies while travelling by bus
JEE Advanced Result 2025 OUT: IIT Kanpur releases JEE Advanced 2025 result, check where, how to download final answer keys
Viral video: Emraan Hashmi, Madhuri Dixit groove romantically to Pee Loon, fans say 'Omg! the stare and...'
NASA warns of potential global blackout and fireballs due to massive coronal hole, what does this mean for earth?
Gauahar Khan bashes Suniel Shetty after his 'comfort of C-section' comment, says 'I want to...'
World's largest railway station is located in this country, has 44 platforms, 67 tracks, not in India, China, Russia, France, Turkey, it is in...
Mysterious object discovered in deep space, that sends 'strange' signals every 44 minutes, leaves scientists baffled, here's everything we know
RJ Mahvash jumps in joy after PBKS star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses Suryakumar Yadav in Qualifier 2 clash; watch viral video
Chaos at Housefull 5 event in Pune: Akshay Kumar urges 'stop pushing' as crowd goes out of control, women, kids cry
Pakistan's friend Erdogan planning this dirty trick to stay in power? Turkish President appoints group of 10 legal experts to start working on...
Hardik Pandya crumbles after PBKS defeat, Bumrah's touching gesture towards him steals spotlight, watch
9-year-old Indian girl from Assam becomes 2nd runner-up at Britain’s Got Talent
Meet India's highest-paid TV actor, earns 600000000 per month, not Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, but...
Russia's Vladimir Putin to order nuclear attack against Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Ukraine after recent drone strikes? Report claims...
'Always the aggressive option....': RCB team director Mo Bobat hails Virat Kohli’s fearless mindset ahead of IPL 2025 final
Kusha Kapila opens up about her drastic weight loss amid Ozempic speculations: ‘I was diagnosed with…'
Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance with her dadu wins hearts online, netizens call it 'eternal love', WATCH
Indian YouTuber sparks outrage for derogatory comments about Turkish women
Meet IAS officer, sister of a Chartered Accountant, cracked UPSC on her third attempt with AIR..., know her preparation strategy and more
Gautam Adani's company approves raising Rs 4295 crore via...; days after winning Rs 1660 crore...
Big trouble for Aadit Palicha, Maharashtra FDA suspends Zepto's food license in Mumbai's Dharavi over...
IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Shreyas Iyer stars as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, set up final vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Roadies Double Cross: Elvish Yadav wins as gangleader, his team member lifts trophy, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner says 'system hang karna...'
Ratan Tata's TCS sees major drop, loses Rs 17909 crore in 120 hours due to...
Drones hidden inside trucks, remotely operated: Here's how Ukraine launched major drone assault at Russia under Operation 'Spider Web'
Meet India's only filmmaker whose first directorial made Rs 350 crore, has net worth of Rs 1100 crore, will bring Bollywood's most expensive film, his name is..
Anil Ambani's company plans BIG target, Rs 30000000000 defence exports in just...
'Operation Sindoor was to protect and preserve our sovereignty', says Congress MP Manish Tewari
COVID-19: 6 proven tips to strengthen your immune system
Does wearing sunscreen cause Vitamin D deficiency in body? Know here
Shehbaz Sharif's BIG statement after Operation Sindoor, says, 'No more begging bowl...'
IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Is there a reserve day available for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2? Know full details
Who is IPS Rachita Juyal, 2015 batch officer, who has resigned after just 10 years of service due to...
Best 5 Android phones giving tough competition to iPhone 16 Pro Max
'I feel he will...': Shikhar Dhawan's huge remark on Shubman Gill becoming new Test captain
Puffy eyes to acne: Here’s why rubbing ice on your face each morning actually works
Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'
Credit Card Rules: Major private sector banks to hike charges from July 1; check details
Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian airbase, damaging 40 military aircraft in Siberia
Viral video: Young girl sings 'Moana' song on delayed flight, internet calls it ‘worst nightmare’
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez lavish Rs 83.5 crore wedding faces major backlash due to...; netizens say, 'No space for...'
Nakuul Mehta announces second pregnancy with Jankee, drops adorable photos with heartfelt note: 'The boy is ready for additional responsibility'
This French firm buys Rs 1484 crore shares of Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, its business is...
'DM is not a facilitator of...': Former IAS officer slams centralised governance model
Meet Mukesh Ambani's lesser-known sister-in-law, four years younger than Nita Ambani, has THIS connection with Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar
Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani’s trainer reveals why exercise isn’t helping you lose weight: 'It is no magic'
Delhi-NCR weather: Heavy rainfall, strong winds hit parts of Delhi; bring respite from heat
Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70, due to brief illness
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma on verge of achieving THIS big milestone in clash against Punjab Kings
India's largest govt bank earns Rs 19589 crore in just...; market cap reaches...
Wondering how to compete Miss World? Check eligibility, rules and requirements here
OnePlus 13s major leaks: Expected design, specifications, launch date, price in India; here's all you need to know
PAK vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live in India?
Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh confirms exit of Hania Aamir from horror-comedy, first look poster gives deja vu of Stree, fans react
What was the question and Miss Thailand's answer that won her the Miss World 2025 crown? Details inside