Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan minister, seeks his ouster from board of directors

With tensions running high between BCCI and PCB, all eyes are on ICC’s next move. The decision could have far-reaching consequences for international cricket governance, potentially reshaping how member nations handle administrative conflicts in global tournaments.

The ongoing saga of the Asia Cup 2025 is far from over. Following India's triumph over Pakistan in the final, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi appears determined to award the trophy to India. As reported by news agency PTI, the trophy currently resides at the ACC headquarters, but the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued firm directives that it must not be moved or presented without his consent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already indicated its intention to raise concerns about Naqvi's conduct with the International Cricket Council (ICC). PTI reports that the Indian cricket board is seeking to have Naqvi reprimanded and potentially removed from his position as Director within the ICC. Previously, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized that the Asia Cup title does not belong to Naqvi personally and urged him to return it to India promptly.

"It remains to be seen what will be the long-term ramifications for the PCB or Naqvi because the BCCI is clear he (Naqvi) didn't have any right to insist on handing the trophy himself to the Indian team and refusing to send it to the BCCI, who were the official hosts of the event," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Naqvi has also neglected his duties as the ACC chair, consistently making political remarks against India on his social media platforms. Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, a meeting was convened by the ACC, during which tensions escalated between Naqvi and BCCI officials, including Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar.

At first, Naqvi declined to extend his congratulations to India for their Asia Cup victory. However, after some prompting from Shelar, he eventually offered his congratulations. Naqvi also chose not to address the issue of the trophy. Yet, when Shelar and Shukla attempted to discuss the topic, Naqvi persistently avoided the conversation.

As per established protocols, the Asia Cup trophy should have already been sent to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Nevertheless, Naqvi has made his position clear: if India wishes to receive the trophy, then captain Suryakumar must travel to Dubai to collect it from him in person.

