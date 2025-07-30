Twitter
Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning head coach due to..., his name is...

In his debut season in 2022, the team managed six wins and eight losses, finishing seventh. The 2023 campaign mirrored the same outcome, another seventh-place finish with an identical win-loss record. However, 2024 turned out to be a breakthrough year.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

Big SHOCK for KKR fans, Shah Rukh Khan's team parts ways with IPL-winning head coach due to..., his name is...

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially announced the departure of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bringing an end to a four-year tenure marked by both highs and lows, including a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) title triumph in 2024.

In a statement shared on KKR's social media platforms on Tuesday, the franchise confirmed the development, "Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR on head coah Chandrakant Pandit

"Pandit, a respected figure in the Indian domestic coaching circuit, took over the reins of KKR ahead of the 2022 season. While his first two seasons saw the team finish in the bottom half of the table, it was in 2024 that his leadership bore fruit, guiding the franchise to its third IPL title and their first in ten years.

Reflecting on his contribution, KKR added, "We are thankful for his invaluable contributions -- including leading KKR to the TATA IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team."

The franchise also extended their good wishes to Pandit for his next chapter, "We wish him all the very best for the future."

Chandrakant Pandit's tenure with KKR

In his debut season in 2022, the team managed six wins and eight losses, finishing seventh. The 2023 campaign mirrored the same outcome, another seventh-place finish with an identical win-loss record. However, 2024 turned out to be a breakthrough year. Under Pandit's guidance, KKR stormed to the top, eventually lifting the IPL trophy in style.

Unfortunately for both Pandit and the team, the momentum didn't carry over into 2025. KKR once again faltered, winning just five and finishing eighth in the standings, missing out on the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under his leadership.

