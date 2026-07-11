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Big shake-up looms in Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff as IPL franchise targets India assistants

A major reshuffle could be on the cards in Gautam Gambhir's coaching setup as an IPL franchise has reportedly approached members of Team India's support staff with lucrative offers. The development could trigger significant changes ahead of India's upcoming international assignments.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Big shake-up looms in Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff as IPL franchise targets India assistants
Gautam Gambhir’s coaching tenure has sharply come under criticism. (Courtesy: X)
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Looks like the Indian cricket team is set for a shake-up—at least one key member of the support staff is on their way out. Still, nobody knows for sure if this departure is because of the team’s struggles in England or simply a new, better opportunity elsewhere.

According to a Times of India report, the exit most likely boils down to either dissatisfaction with the current role or a tempting job offer. Both reasons seem to be in play, so it’s not a cut-and-dried situation.

The support staff had signed a 2+1 contract with BCCI—they commit for two years upfront, with the option to extend for a third. At least one coach didn’t choose to stay the extra year. Word is, they’ve been talking to an IPL franchise with global reach and are probably excited about moving on.

Don’t think this is limited to just one coach, either. With the focus on at least one impending exit, the door’s open for others on the support staff to follow.

Fans may assume these changes are England-related after some disappointing matches, but that’s not the story. The real trouble started months ago, after India got swept by South Africa in a two-Test series at home. That loss soured the mood in the dressing room, and rifts between selectors and coaches haven’t helped things.

There’s also been a shift, with Sairaj Bahutule being added as the spin-bowling coach. This isn’t just a stop-gap—the management seems to be testing new options. Bahutule previously stepped in during the Sri Lanka tour when Morkel was unavailable.

Now, with the Zimbabwe tour approaching, BCCI decided to send a separate coaching group. Officially, it was about player turnaround time, but insiders aren’t convinced. Some point out that Gambhir’s staff had a long break after the IPL—and Zimbabwe would have been a short gig anyway.

With England claiming a clean sweep, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board would review recent performances but insisted there’s nothing more to discuss. Still, there’s buzz about bringing in new faces for both the Zimbabwe series and the Asian Games.

So, what’s next for Gambhir and his crew? The coming weeks could shape the future of Indian cricket. If these coaches stick to their decision to leave, expect a fresh coaching lineup in place – possibly before the Test series against Sri Lanka. Even some big names are under scrutiny and might need strong results to hang on.

Gambhir took over during the 2024 Sri Lanka series, personally selecting the support team: Ryan ten Doeschate, Morne Morkel, and Abhishek Nayar. T Dilip remained as fielding coach, with Sitanshu Kotak later joining as batting coach. Nayar, though, left his role following India’s Champions Trophy win in 2025.

Also read| 'Let him do what he wants': Lionel Scaloni dismisses penalty debate, backs Messi ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

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