Big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders as Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023

Pat Cummins

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has decided to pull out of IPL 2023. The star all-rounder announced about his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. Cummins cited the packed international calendar as the reason behind him skipping the Indian T20 event.

READ: 'Rohit Sharma Didn't Take A Single Call, Only Decided Where To Hide On Field during Semi-final', says this former player

Meanwhile, the player also thanked his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for understanding his decision. It is worth noting that Cummins' announcement comes on November 15, the deadline day for all the 10 IPL teams to submit the list of the players retained and released.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," said Cummins on Twitter.

"Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," he added.