Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders as Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has decided to pull out of IPL 2023. The star all-rounder announced about his decision on Twitter

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Big setback for Kolkata Knight Riders as Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023
Pat Cummins

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has decided to pull out of IPL 2023. The star all-rounder announced about his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. Cummins cited the packed international calendar as the reason behind him skipping the Indian T20 event.

READ: 'Rohit Sharma Didn't Take A Single Call, Only Decided Where To Hide On Field during Semi-final', says this former player

Meanwhile, the player also thanked his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for understanding his decision. It is worth noting that Cummins' announcement comes on November 15, the deadline day for all the 10 IPL teams to submit the list of the players retained and released.

"I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," said Cummins on Twitter.

"Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," he added.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 514 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.