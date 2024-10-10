Rohit has participated in seven Tests in Australia, amassing 408 runs at an average of 31.38.

India may be without the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma for one of the first two Test matches in Australia due to personal reasons that have been communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian team is set to begin a challenging five-Test series in Australia on November 22 in Perth, with the possibility that Rohit may choose to sit out either the first or second game in Adelaide (December 6-10).

"There isn't any complete clarity about the situation. It is understood that Rohit has intimated to the BCCI that there is a possibility that due to a pressing personal matter, he might have to skip one of the two Tests at the beginning of the series," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"In case, the personal issue is sorted before the start of the series, he might play all five Tests. We will get to know more in coming days," he said.

Rohit is currently on a break as India competes in the T20I series against Bangladesh led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Previously, he captained India to a 2-0 series victory over the Tigers. Rohit is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) as India aims to secure their third consecutive Test series win on Australian soil, following their triumphs in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The Perth Test will be succeeded by the Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 6. The Gabba Test commences on December 14, followed by the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 onwards. The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG from January 3.

Rohit has participated in seven Tests in Australia, amassing 408 runs at an average of 31.38, including three fifties and a top score of 63 not out.

India is also striving to reach their third final of the World Test Championship after falling short to New Zealand and Australia in 2021 and 2023. Currently, India leads the table in the 2023-25 WTC cycle with 98 points, having emerged victorious in eight out of 11 Tests.

Also read| Rohit Sharma meets injured Musheer Khan after accident, pic goes viral