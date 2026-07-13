Big setback for Chennai Super Kings as 5-time IPL-winning coach Stephen Fleming ends 17-year association

End of an era! Stephen Fleming and Chennai Super Kings have mutually decided to part ways, ending their 17-year association, which is also one of the most successful partnerships in the Indian Premier League.

Stephen Fleming has decided to quit his 17-year association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), putting an end to one of the most successful stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per a statement by the Chennai-based IPL franchise, Fleming and CSK have mutually decided to part ways, following a series of discussions between the former Kiwi player and the team management. For those unversed, Stephen has served as the head coach not only to the Chennai Super Kings but also of its sister franchises such as Joburg Super Kings (SA20) and Texas Super Kings (Major League Cricket).

In an official announcement on social media, CSK wrote, ''The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways. Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us. With immense respect and gratitude, Thank you, Stephen.''

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Stephen Fleming's journey with CSK

The former New Zealand skipper joined CSK as a player in IPL's inaugural season in 2008 and in the next one became the head coach of the Yellow Army. Under his coaching, CSK became one of the most successful franchises and have won five IPL trophies along with two Champions League tournaments.

CSK also hold the record of entering the Playoffs a record 12 times and also being a part of 10 IPL finals.

Fleming's first reaction to the decision

After stepping down as head coach of CSK, Fleming said, ''Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved.''

''Together we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,'' he added.