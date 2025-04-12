On the first day of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, a fire broke out at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where two team players and staff were staying ahead of the opening game.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) began on Friday, April 11, but an incident on the very first day of the tournament left everyone concerned about the safety of the players and team staff. A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the hotel in Islamabad, where the players were staying. However, the situation was brought under control by the fire department, and none of the players and team staff were injured as they were evacuated properly from the hotel. PSL CEO Salman Naseer talked bout the incident to a TV channel and said, ''None of the players or franchises faced any difficulties. The fire was extinguished on time. It did not spread to the interior of the hotel. The fire brigade teams launched their operation to extinguish the fire promptly.''

CDA Director of Emergency Zafar Iqbal said, ''Six firefighting vehicles and 50 firefighters participated in the operation to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished within half an hour.'' The fire broke out ahead of the PSL opener game between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Fire broke out in Serena Hotel, Islamabad where PSL teams are currently staying!

This is a major development on the day, PSL 2025 is starting.

PSL's clash with IPL

This is the first time in 10 years that both leagues are being played simultaneously in the same months. To minimise direct airtime clash with the Indian Premier League, PSL management has scheduled its games one hour after IPL matches. PSL CEO Salman Naseer said that they had no option but to schedule PSL in April-May due to the packed calendar. He also exuded confidence that the tournament has its own fanbase and will attract the audience in large numbers as franchises have been able to sign many international players, who went unsold in the IPL auction.

The 10th season of the Pakistan Super League consists of six teams and the matches will be played in four venues, including Multan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. The season will conclude on May 18 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.