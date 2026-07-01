Big relief for S Sreesanth! Kerala Cricket Association lifts long-standing ban

In a major relief for S Sreesanth, the Kerala Cricket Association has lifted the 3-year ban from the former Indian pacer. Know in detail.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has finally revoked the 3-year ban imposed on former Indian pacer S Sreesanth. The former cricketer was suspended for three years over remarks made by him through social media that the KCA said had brought disrepute to the association. He had challenged the disciplinary action before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, but the petition was dismissed.

Later, Sreesanth even submitted an official unconditional apology expressing regret over his remarks against the KCA. On Wednesday, a KCA's Special General Body meeting was held where his apology was discussed in detail, and the meeting unanimously decided to revoke the ban.

However, the KCA also warned the former Indian pacer of strict disciplinary action if such actions are repeated in the future.

Sreesanth's career at a glance

S Sreesanth represented India across all three formats between 2005 and 2011, playing 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. The right-arm fast bowler claimed 87 Test wickets, 75 ODI wickets, and seven T20I wickets. He was also a part of the inaugural ICC T20I World Cup in 2007, which Team India won by beating Pakistan in the final. He took the popular winning catch in the game.

Apart from an international career, Sreesanth featured in over 40 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as well. He began his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He has also been associated with Kochi Tuskers and Rajasthan Royals.

His career was derailed by the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case, though the Supreme Court later acquitted him of criminal charges and his BCCI ban ended in 2020.