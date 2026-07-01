FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ravi Kishan takes SHOCKING exit from Alliance in five days due to THIS reason; Rivva breaks down, Kunal Kemmu, Nikhil Chinapa react

Ravi Kishan takes SHOCKING exit from Alliance in five days due to THIS reason

Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, passes away at 91; PM Modi says her work 'inspired generations of actors, directors'

Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, passes away at 91; PM Modi pays condolence

Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi, reunites with Anu Malik

Mahesh Bhatt returns to theatre with Wo Subah Hum Hi Se Aayegi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Big relief for S Sreesanth! Kerala Cricket Association lifts long-standing ban

In a major relief for S Sreesanth, the Kerala Cricket Association has lifted the 3-year ban from the former Indian pacer. Know in detail.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

Big relief for S Sreesanth! Kerala Cricket Association lifts long-standing ban
Kerala Cricket Association lifts ban on S Sreesanth. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has finally revoked the 3-year ban imposed on former Indian pacer S Sreesanth. The former cricketer was suspended for three years over remarks made by him through social media that the KCA said had brought disrepute to the association. He had challenged the disciplinary action before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court, but the petition was dismissed.

Later, Sreesanth even submitted an official unconditional apology expressing regret over his remarks against the KCA. On Wednesday, a KCA's Special General Body meeting was held where his apology was discussed in detail, and the meeting unanimously decided to revoke the ban.

However, the KCA also warned the former Indian pacer of strict disciplinary action if such actions are repeated in the future.

Sreesanth's career at a glance

S Sreesanth represented India across all three formats between 2005 and 2011, playing 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. The right-arm fast bowler claimed 87 Test wickets, 75 ODI wickets, and seven T20I wickets. He was also a part of the inaugural ICC T20I World Cup in 2007, which Team India won by beating Pakistan in the final. He took the popular winning catch in the game.

Chat GPT Image Jul 1 2026 02 59 42 PM

Apart from an international career, Sreesanth featured in over 40 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as well. He began his IPL career with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He has also been associated with Kochi Tuskers and Rajasthan Royals.

His career was derailed by the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case, though the Supreme Court later acquitted him of criminal charges and his BCCI ban ended in 2020.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ravi Kishan takes SHOCKING exit from Alliance in five days due to THIS reason; Rivva breaks down, Kunal Kemmu, Nikhil Chinapa react
Ravi Kishan takes SHOCKING exit from Alliance in five days due to THIS reason
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert for Thane, Palghar; Local train services affected, check full forecast here
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert for Thane, Palghar; Train services affected
Big relief for S Sreesanth! Kerala Cricket Association lifts long-standing ban
Big relief for S Sreesanth! Kerala Cricket Association lifts long-standing ban
Viral video: Mexico goes into party mode after El Tri end 40-year World Cup knockout curse
Viral video: Mexico goes into party mode after El Tri end 40-year WC curse
Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, passes away at 91; PM Modi says her work 'inspired generations of actors, directors'
Vijaya Mehta, Marathi theatre legend, passes away at 91; PM Modi pays condolence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement